Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants make 'major' Marc Bernal call amid Man City interest

By Matt Law | 25 Jul 2026 15:29 , Last updated: 25 Jul 2026 15:31

Barcelona reportedly have no desire to let Marc Bernal leave amid interest from Manchester City, with the Catalan outfit determined to secure the midfielder's future.

Bernal, 19, made his first-team debut for Barcelona in August 2024, but he suffered a serious knee injury at the end of the same month, which kept him out for more than one year.

The Spaniard went on to make 33 appearances for Barcelona last season, scoring five goals and registering one assist in the process.

Bernal is contracted to the Catalan outfit until June 2029, but there is currently a host of speculation surrounding his future.

According to SPORT, Man City are keen on Bernal, with the Citizens viewing him as a potential long-term replacement for Rodri, who is being linked with Real Madrid.

© Imago

Barca have 'no desire' to let Man City-linked Bernal leave

The report claims that Bernal is one of the lowest-paid first-team players at Barcelona, which has increased the speculation surrounding his future.

Bernal's contract includes a €500m (£427m) release clause, but it is his salary that is the issue, with Man City willing to significantly increase his wages.

However, Barcelona remain determined to keep hold of the teenager, and the club could now accelerate fresh contract talks due to Man City's interest.

© Imago

Should Barca consider selling Bernal?

Bernal's 'number one priority' is allegedly to remain at Barcelona, and there could potentially be an announcement in the near future surrounding a new deal.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid have also been linked with the 6ft 4in midfielder.

However, it would be wrong for Barcelona to consider letting Bernal leave, as he has the potential to become one of the leading central midfielders in world football in the coming years.

The seriousness of the knee injury that Bernal suffered last year was concerning, but he did bounce back to feature on a regular basis during the 2025-26 campaign.

Bernal will now be looking to kick on in the new season with a view to also breaking into the senior Spain squad ahead of the next European Championship.