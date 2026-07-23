Harry Kane makes 'major decision' over Bayern Munich future following Barcelona, Saudi Pro League interest

By Ben Sully | 23 Jul 2026 20:47 , Last updated: 23 Jul 2026 20:53

England captain Harry Kane is reportedly expected to sign a new contract at Bayern Munich.

Kane has scored 146 goals in 147 competitive appearances since joining Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023.

The 32-year-old reached remarkable heights in the 2025-26 campaign, netting 61 goals in 51 games, including 36 strikes in 31 Bundesliga matches.

Kane has recently captained England at the 2026 World Cup, where he scored six times in his country's run to the semi-finals.

With the World Cup now over, the focus is turning back to club football and Kane's future at the Allianz Arena.

Barcelona have shown an interest in signing Kane in their search for Robert Lewandowski's replacement.

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

Kane set to sign new Bayern contract

Last month, it was reported that the Catalan giants had made contact with the striker's representatives over a potential move.

However, Barcelona's faint hopes of pulling off a sensational swoop appear to be over, with GIVEMESPORT reporting that Kane is set to sign a new contract with Bayern.

Kane's camp are set to hold fresh negotiations with Bayern following 'productive' talks earlier this year.

Bayern are 'relaxed' about Kane's future, although they will want to get a new deal agreed as soon as possible, especially as the player has entered the final 12 months of his current contract.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Al-Hilal make Kane approach

The same report claims that Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are admirers of the Bayern striker, with their interest dating back to 2023.

Al-Hilal enquired about Kane's situation earlier this summer, but they look set to experience disappointment in their pursuit.

That said, they may continue to keep tabs on Kane's situation in case he decides to entertain a move to Saudi Arabia in the future.