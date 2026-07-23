Preview: Houston Dynamo vs Austin FC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 23 Jul 2026 19:32

Houston Dynamo and Austin FC face off at Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday in the latest round of Major League Soccer action.

Houston resumed their domestic campaign with a 1-1 draw against DC United last time out, while Austin claimed an emphatic 3-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders.

Match preview

After heading into the World Cup break with just one win from four matches, including a US Open Cup exit to St. Louis, Houston secured confidence-boosting friendly wins over Olimpia and America de Cali during the hiatus.

Ben Olsen’s side appeared set for all three points in Thursday’s return to league action against DC United, taking the lead through Hector Herrera before being pegged back 12 minutes from time.

A win would have lifted Houston to sixth in the Western Conference, but they remain seventh, just one point clear in the race for the final guaranteed play-off spot.

Still unbeaten at home since April, La Naranja will be eager to return to winning ways as the 2026 regular season approaches its midway point.

Winless in their last three matches against Sunday’s opponents, Houston have not fared well in this fixture, largely due to their susceptibility to being caught out early on as they have conceded the opener in seven of the last nine editions.

With a hectic August ahead - six games in 28 days - Houston will be hoping for a strong performance to close out July.

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After three consecutive MLS defeats, Austin saw the visit of a struggling Seattle Sounders side as the perfect opportunity to get back on track, and they capitalised with a 3-1 victory.

In just his second competitive match in charge, Davy Arnaud was sent into raptures on the touchline by late goals from Myrto Uzuni and Christian Ramirez. The 46-year-old will hope Thursday’s victory provides a platform to build on.

Having previously served as Houston manager between August and October 2019, Arnaud now aims to get one over his former club. His current side sit second-bottom in the Western Conference, five points adrift of the play-off places.

Austin remain the only MLS side yet to win on the road this season, and a trip to Houston is hardly the ideal place to address those away-day struggles. Los Verdes have lost three of their last four visits to Shell Energy Stadium.

With Leagues Cup action approaching, Austin will be eager to inject further momentum into their league campaign before turning their attention to continental duties.

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Austin FC Major League Soccer form:

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Team News

© Imago

Antonio Carlos is set to miss a third consecutive game for Houston Dynamo, so Lucas Halter, who only recently returned to competitive action, should continue at the heart of the defence alongside Agustin Resch.

Jimmy Maurer has not featured since April due to a back injury and is also sidelined for the hosts, along with Sam Vines.

Jamaican international Jon Bell remains out with a pelvic injury, making him a definite absentee for Austin, while Mikkel Desler has yet to recover from an Achilles tendon issue.

Myrto Uzuni marked his comeback with a well-taken goal last time out, his sixth of the season in 14 appearances.

That matches his tally from the entire 2025 campaign, when he featured 29 times.

Houston Dynamo possible starting lineup:

Bond; Andrade, Halter, Resch, Ennali; Artur; Bogusz, McGlynn, Herrera, Guilherme; McGuire

Austin FC possible starting lineup:

Stuver; Hines-Ike, Svatok, Biro; Rosales, Sanchez, Sabovic, Gallagher; Torres, Vazquez, Uzuni

We say: Houston Dynamo 2-1 Austin FC

With the last three editions of this fixture producing a combined 10 goals, all signs point to another entertaining encounter this weekend as two sides with plenty of belief face off.

Austin’s away struggles make them underdogs, and we back Houston to capitalise and secure all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.