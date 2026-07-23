Preview: St Louis City vs Colorado Rapids- prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 23 Jul 2026 18:25 , Last updated: 23 Jul 2026 18:26

St Louis City will look to extend their excellent run of form when they welcome Colorado Rapids to Energizer Park on Saturday, aiming to secure their sixth MLS victory in their last seven outings.

Yoann Damet's side have returned from the mid-season break with back-to-back league wins over Kansas City and LA Galaxy, while the Rapids also made a winning return thanks to Loic Williams' dramatic 95th-minute winner against San Diego FC.

Match preview

After enduring a difficult 2025 campaign that saw St Louis City finish 24th in the overall MLS standings, Damet's side are aiming for a significant improvement this season as they look to climb the table and challenge for a top 12 finish.

Their hopes of a better campaign were initially dealt a blow as St Louis managed just one league victory from their opening 10 MLS matches, although they did find success in the MLS Cup by reaching the semi-finals where they will face this weekend's opponents for a place in the final.

Their league form began to turn around before the mid-season break, with St Louis City unbeaten across their final five MLS matches before the stoppage, collecting four wins and one draw.

There were concerns that the lengthy break could halt their momentum, but those fears have quickly disappeared as Damet's side have returned in impressive fashion with three consecutive victories over Austin FC, Sporting Kansas City and LA Galaxy.

Across their last six MLS fixtures, St Louis City have been the division's strongest side, averaging 2.67 points per game during that period.

© Iconsport / Angel Marchini, ZUMA Press Wire, ZUMA Press, ZUMA Press Inc., Alamy

Colorado Rapids arrive in Missouri just three points and three places behind their opponents but head into the contest in far less convincing form.

Matt Wells, the former Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager, was unable to guide his side into the break with momentum after defeats against Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas, although they returned to winning ways with a late victory over San Diego FC.

Williams' stoppage-time strike secured Colorado's sixth MLS win of the season, lifting them onto 19 points and nine clear of bottom side Philadelphia Union, but consistency remains a major issue.

The Rapids have struggled to build on positive results throughout the campaign, winning back-to-back league matches on just two occasions while also surrendering winning positions in their last two defeats.

The two sides meet for the second time this season, with St Louis City securing a 1-0 victory in the previous encounter thanks to a Jeong Sang-bin goal.

St Louis City Major League Soccer form:

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Colorado Rapids Major League Soccer form:

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Team News

© Imago

Enjoying such a strong run of form, Damet will be eager to keep his winning formula intact and, with no fresh injury concerns from their latest victory, could name an unchanged lineup.

Swiss goalkeeper Roman Burki returned from injury last time out and is expected to continue in goal as he prepares to make his 529th club appearance.

Celio Pompeu and Conrad Wallem remain unavailable through injury, while captain Marcel Hartel is expected to retain his place after contributing one goal and two assists last time out.

Colorado are also expected to stick with the side that started their narrow victory over San Diego FC.

However, Wells remains without goalkeeper Zack Steffen, defender Jackson Travis, midfielder Theodore Ku-Dipietro and forward Mamadou Billo Diop.

Wayne Frederick will also miss out following his red card in May, although Miguel Navarro is available again after serving his suspension and could return to the backline.

St Louis City possible starting lineup:

Burki; MacNauhgton, Baumgartl, Polvarra; Joyner, Edelman, Hartel, Durkin, Totland; Lowen, Becher

Colorado Rapids possible starting lineup:

Defreitas-Hansen; M. Navarro, Holding, Williams; Ojediran, Thompson; Sealy, Aaronson. Atencio, Minoungou; R. Navarro

We say: St Louis City 3-1 Colorado Rapids

It is difficult to overlook St Louis City given the incredible form they have shown heading into this fixture.

The hosts appear to have found their rhythm after a difficult start to the season, and we expect them to claim a fourth successive MLS victory with a convincing 3-1 win over Colorado Rapids.