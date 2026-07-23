Preview: Tigres vs Atletico San Luis - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 23 Jul 2026 17:59

Two teams still seeking their first wins of the new Liga MX Apertura campaign will square off at Estadio Universitario on Saturday as Tigres host Atletico San Luis.

On matchday one, the club from Monterrey were beaten 3-1 by Club Tijuana, while San Luis narrowly lost 3-1 to Cruz Azul.

Match preview

It is rare to see Tigres stumble early into an Apertura season, but that is exactly what we saw on matchday one.

Their defeat last week was the first time since 2022 that they had lost their Apertura opener, and on Saturday they could lose their first two matches of an Apertura season for the first time this decade.

A loss this weekend would also give them more defeats than they suffered in the entire 2025 Apertura campaign before the playoffs (one).

Guido Pizarro’s men could stretch their home winning run in the regular season of this competition to four matches with another triumph on Saturday.

The last CONCACAF Champions Cup runners-up found the back of the net in eight of their nine Apertura affairs at home last year, while collecting five clean sheets.

Tigres have won their last three Liga MX meetings with San Luis, including a 3-1 victory at Estadio Universitario last year.

© Imago / Straffon Images

San Luis got a first-hand lesson on what can happen if you get complacent in this league, squandering a late lead on matchday one last Friday.

Diego Mejia’s side appeared to be cruising, up 2-0 five minutes into the second half, only to concede three times in the final 27 minutes, including two with fewer than 10 minutes remaining.

That was the fourth consecutive time in this competition that they went on to lose despite netting the opening goal.

On Saturday, they will hope to avoid suffering a fifth successive defeat in the Apertura regular season, conceding a combined 12 goals in those last four losses.

Four of their five victories in the 2025 Apertura regular season occurred away from home, with this team collecting three clean sheets as the visitors last year.

This weekend they will hope to claim their first away triumph in Liga MX versus Tigres, with their last win against them coming at home in the first leg of the 2024 Apertura playoffs (3-0).

Tigres Liga MX form:

Atletico San Luis Liga MX form:

Team News

© Imago

Due to a knee injury, Jesus Angulo is doubtful for Tigres on matchday two, while Marcelo Flores continues to rehabilitate from a cruciate ligament tear sustained in the Champions Cup final and Marco Farfan is doubtful with a muscle injury.

Rodrigo Aguirre will be suspended on Saturday after being given a straight red card against Tijuana in a match where Ozziel Herrera scored their only goal.

At San Luis, Juanpe is doubtful because of an inner ligament injury, while Joao Pedro and Benjamin Galdames are unlikely to feature as they are both dealing with ligament problems themselves.

Sebastien Salles-Lamonge and Rafa Llorente found the back of the net for them on matchday one in what proved to be a losing effort.

Tigres possible starting lineup:

Guzman; Lorona, Zwarg, Henrique, Garza; Gorriaran, Araujo; Lainez, Brunetta, Herrera; Correa

Atletico San Luis possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Torres, Bamba, Aguila, Cruz; Rodriguez, Llorente, Macias, L. Flores; Esteves, Salles-Lamonge

We say: Tigres 3-1 Atletico San Luis

San Luis are still showing signs of being rigid and unstable at the back, and we expect Tigres will find their share of openings against them this weekend.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.