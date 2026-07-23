Man United transfer news: Red Devils consider Brazil international to solve 'midfield issue'

By Matt Law | 23 Jul 2026 18:31 , Last updated: 23 Jul 2026 18:33

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Botafogo midfielder Danilo during this summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils have already boosted their midfield department this summer with the arrivals of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, but the expectation is that another player will arrive in that area of the field before the market closes.

Real Madrid pair Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are of interest, in addition to the likes of Roma's Manu Kone, Bournemouth's Alex Scott and Fulham's Sander Berge.

However, according to BBC Sport, the 20-time English champions are also considering a move for Danilo, who is set to leave Botafogo this summer.

© Imago / IMAGO / HMB-Media

Man United 'considering' summer move for Danilo

The report claims that Botafogo have already received offers of £25m from Palmeiras and Zenit St Petersburg during this summer's transfer window.

Palmeiras - Danilo's former club - are said to be at the head of the queue for the midfielder, who was in action for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup.

However, Botafogo would rather sell the Brazilian abroad, with Man United believed to be in the hunt alongside Newcastle United.

Danilo initially represented Palmeiras between 2020 and 2023, scoring 12 times and registering nine assists in 141 appearances for the club in all competitions, before moving to English football to represent Nottingham Forest.

The midfielder scored six goals and registered four assists in 62 matches for Forest, including a record of five goals and four assists in 50 Premier League matches.

© Imago / Fotoarena

Man United are expected to sign a third midfielder this summer

Danilo then returned to Brazil with Botafogo in 2025, and he has a record of 11 goals and seven assists in 41 appearances for his current club.

The midfielder's experience in the Premier League takes away some of the risk of signing him, while it would be fair to say that the South American would be cheaper than all of the other names on the club's shortlist.