Carlos Baleba to Man United transfer latest as Red Devils search for third midfield signing

By Matt Law | 23 Jul 2026 13:22 , Last updated: 23 Jul 2026 13:24

Manchester United have reportedly 'made movement' in revisiting the possibility of signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba during this summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils have already brought in two central midfielders this summer in the shape of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, but the club want to sign another player in that area of the field before the end of the transfer market.

Man United are currently being heavily linked with Aurelien Tchouameni; Real Madrid are believed to be willing to sell the France international this summer to fund a move for Manchester City's Rodri, who was excellent for Spain at the 2026 World Cup.

Roma's Manu Kone and Bournemouth's Alex Scott are also said to be of interest to Man United, who could launch a Premier League title challenge in the coming season.

© Imago

Man United 'revisting' Baleba interest

According to Sky Sports News, Baleba remains on Man United's radar, with the Cameroon international still of interest to the 20-time English champions.

The report claims that the Red Devils have 'made movement' in terms of revisiting a deal for Baleba, although no club-to-club contact has been made.

Personal terms are unlikely to be problematic, but Brighton valued the midfielder in excess of £100m when the two clubs had transfer talks last summer.

Man United were heavily linked with Baleba ahead of the 2025-26 campaign and again in January of this year, but the Cameroonian remained at the Amex.

Baleba had an outstanding 2024-25 campaign for the Seagulls, but his form dropped off last term, potentially due to the speculation surrounding his future.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Man United are long-term admirers of Baleba

Baleba arrived at Brighton from Lille in the summer of 2023, and he has represented the Seagulls on 112 occasions in all competitions, scoring four goals and registering two assists.

The midfielder struggled last term, but he still made 35 appearances in all competitions, even taking into account his international commitments at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Man United will not be willing to pay anywhere near £100m for Baleba this summer, but a transfer in the region of £60m would be attractive for the 20-time English champions.