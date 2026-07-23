Barcelona sign speedster Karim Adeyemi: Transfer fee, contract length, potential debut date

By Matt Law | 23 Jul 2026 12:54 , Last updated: 23 Jul 2026 12:56

Barcelona have completed the signing of Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund, with the attacker signing a five-year contract at Camp Nou.

The cost of the transfer has not been officially disclosed, but according to ESPN, the deal is worth an initial €22m (£18.8m) with a further €7m (£6m) in add-ons.

Dortmund will also allegedly be due a percentage of any potential profit that Barcelona make on any future sale of the 24-year-old.

Adeyemi spent time with Bayern Munich during his youth career, but his breakthrough in senior football came in 2018 at Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg.

Now you see him. pic.twitter.com/bd0cZRSm7i — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 23, 2026

Barcelona sign Adeyemi on long-term contract

The forward scored 33 goals and registered 24 assists in 94 appearances for Salzburg ahead of a move to Dortmund in the summer of 2022.

Adeyemi has left BVB having represented the club on 146 occasions in all competitions, scoring 36 goals and registering 25 assists in the process.

The Germany international has played 48 times in the Champions League, scoring 16 goals and registering seven assists, and he will boost a Barcelona attack that has also added Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United this summer.

"FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of forward Karim Adeyemi, who has signed a contract with the Catalans until 2031," read an official statement from Barcelona.

"Throughout his career, he has shown his ability to play on either wing as well as through the middle as a centre-forward, combining blistering pace with a powerful left foot.

"Those qualities make him another valuable option for Hansi Flick, who knows him well. While Adeyemi was at Red Bull Salzburg, his first professional club after coming through the youth ranks at Forstenried, Bayern Munich and SpVgg Unterhaching, the current Barca coach handed him his senior debut for the German national team."

Speed has a new address: Barcelona pic.twitter.com/aHhdjKjAqq — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 23, 2026

When will Adeyemi make his Barcelona debut?

Adeyemi did not represent Germany at the 2026 World Cup, nor is he carrying any fitness problem, so the attacker will be ready to go for Barcelona from the start.

Friday's opening pre-season friendly against CE Europa might come too soon, but Adeyemi is set to travel with the Barcelona squad to England next week, with his debut potentially coming against Birmingham City on July 31.

Adeyemi's official debut for Flick's team, meanwhile, could come in Barcelona's opening game of the new La Liga campaign against Elche on August 23.