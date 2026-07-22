Alessandro Bastoni agent issues major transfer update amid Barcelona, Real Madrid speculation

By Matt Law | 22 Jul 2026 09:58 , Last updated: 22 Jul 2026 10:00

Alessandro Bastoni's agent Tullio Tinti has played down suggestions that the Italy international could leave Inter Milan during this summer's transfer window.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Bastoni's future, with both Real Madrid and Barcelona thought to be keen on the centre-back.

Real Madrid are actively looking to bring in another central defender this summer, and it has been claimed that returning head coach Jose Mourinho has identified Bastoni as the ideal addition to the defensive unit.

However, Bastoni's agent has said that his client is "in love with Inter" and has played down the 27-year-old's chances of leaving.

"My players and I generally respect our contracts," Tinti told Sky Italia. "Bastoni still has two years left; he's in love with Inter.

© Imago

Bastoni agent plays down Real Madrid, Barcelona speculation

"He's not thinking of moving to another club. If two clubs are interested, one might start talking. But all this talk isn't enough for a serious negotiation right now.

"Has he considered leaving Italy? I don't think so; maybe I would have thought so. He has a strong personality. Life has its good and bad times, but he's managed to come out on top."

Bastoni helped Inter win the Serie A title last season, with the Italian contributing one goal and four assists in 28 appearances in Italy's top flight.

The defender has featured on 298 occasions for Inter in all competitions since his arrival from Atalanta BC in 2017, winning nine trophies.

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

Agent: 'Bastoni not thinking of summer exit'

Bastoni has also helped Inter reach two Champions League finals during his time at San Siro, and he is currently regarded as one of the best central defenders in Europe.

In May, Inter's sporting director Piero Ausilio said that the club had not received any offers for the defender amid the growing speculation.

"We haven’t received any offers regarding Bastoni. He’s a valuable player for Inter and for Italy, a strong player, an incredible footballer, and we want to keep him," Ausilio told reporters.

There have previously been suggestions that Inter could sell Bastoni for €60m (£52m), but in reality, any transfer is likely to be significantly higher.

Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal, now managed by ex-Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi, are also believed to be considering a summer move.