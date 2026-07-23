Aston Villa transfer news: 'Priority' attacking target revealed after Morgan Rogers Chelsea move

By Darren Plant | 23 Jul 2026 11:39 , Last updated: 23 Jul 2026 11:40

Aston Villa have reportedly identified Paris Saint-Germain starlet Ibrahim Mbaye as their priority attacking target for the summer window.

Unai Emery has funds to spend having witnessed Morgan Rogers complete a £117m transfer to Chelsea.

Widespread reports have indicated that Alejandro Garnacho will be making the move in the opposite direction.

However, the Argentina international is not regarded as a like-for-like replacement for Rogers, ensuring that Villa remain very much in the hunt for attacking additions.

According to The Athletic, Villa are eager to win the race to sign Mbaye, who may be sold by PSG.

© Iconsport / Powerpics/Alamy

Why could Aston Villa sign Ibrahim Mbaye?

The 18-year-old is viewed as one of the top prospects in world football, his reputation having only been enhanced with a goal for Senegal against France at the World Cup and making four appearances.

Despite still being a teenager, Mbaye has already made 42 appearances for PSG, contributing four goals and four assists.

Nevertheless, if Yan Diomande and Maghnes Akliouche are added to Luis Enrique's squad, Mbaye's pathway will be blocked.

While the report claims that Mbaye and Crysencio Summerville were at the top of Villa's shortlist, the latter is instead moving to Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, Mbaye is said to have linked up with the agency of super-agent Jorge Mendes, who also represent Villa boss Emery.

With Villa requiring wingers and versatile attackers, a concrete move for Mbaye could be made in due course.

© Imago / Joaquim Ferreira/ HMB Media

Could Mbaye become immediate starter for Aston Villa?

On the assumption that Leon Bailey leaves Villa this summer, their wide options would currently be John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Alysson and Evann Guessand, plus Garnacho providing that he signs.

Although Mbaye would not start every game due to his age, the consensus will be that he could quicky become Villa's best option on the flank.

Even with 15 starts in a PSG shirt, there would still need to be a sense of caution, with Mbaye having not completed 90 minutes in any game for club or country since the start of 2026.