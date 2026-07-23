Preview: Sligo Rovers vs Drogheda United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 23 Jul 2026 18:57

In a crucial battle at the bottom of the League of Ireland, Sligo Rovers will welcome Drogheda United to the Showgrounds on Saturday.

The hosts are last in 10th place with just 20 points after 24 matchweeks, but their opponents are third last in eighth with 25 points, though they defeated Dundalk 2-1 on July 10.

Match preview

Sligo were last in league action on July 11, when they were beaten 3-2 by Galway United, but that result will be particularly painful for fans given their side had fought back from a 2-0 deficit despite being reduced to 10 men in the second half, only to concede a third in stoppage time.

That was their sixth consecutive contest without victory in the League of Ireland, and it was also their fifth defeat in that time, as well as the sixth successive game that they conceded at least two goals in.

The hosts ended their winless streak when they beat Janesboro 4-0 in the FAI Cup on July 18, keeping their first clean sheet in nine matches.

Perhaps boss Liam Hughes can take positives from his side's recent outings considering they have managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions in their past four competitive fixtures.

Bit O'Red are searching for their first triumph on home turf since April, with the hosts having suffered three defeats in their last five games at the Showgrounds, a stretch in which they also settled for stalemates twice.

© Iconsport / Photo by Roddy Scott/Sportsfile

Drogheda United's win against Dundalk was unexpected given they failed to win in their prior eight league matches, losing five times and conceding two or more goals in seven of those games.

The visitors will be pleased to have scored at all against Dundalk considering they had blanked in three of their previous four top-flight fixtures, but they managed to net four times to beat Lucan United 4-0 on July 17 in the FAI Cup.

Head coach Kevin Doherty's side are only four points above ninth-placed Waterford, who occupy the division's relegation playoff spot, though only four points separate them from sixth-placed Derry City.

The Drogs were triumphant in their most recent encounter with Sligo Rovers, winning 1-0 at home on May 1, and they have only lost one of their last seven meetings with their hosts (four wins, two draws, one loss).

Drogheda's record on the road is poor despite claiming three points against Dundalk, with the club having been defeated in each of their prior five clashes away from home.

Sligo Rovers League of Ireland Premier form:

L

L

L

D

L

L

Sligo Rovers form (all competitions):

L

L

D

L

L

W

Drogheda United League of Ireland Premier form:

D

L

D

L

L

W

Drogheda United form (all competitions):

L

D

L

L

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / David Ribeiro

Sligo will not be able to call upon defensive midfielder Sebastian Quirk due to the red card he received against Galway, while defender Conor Reynolds is set to miss the next few weeks due to a hip issue.

Ciaron Harkin may come into his side's double pivot to play alongside Carl McHugh, and the two will likely be asked to support number 10 Archie Meekison.

With Reynolds suspended, Sligo could field a backline featuring Jeannot Esua, Gareth McElroy, Sean McHale and Sean Stewart.

Drogheda forwards Warren Davis and Kieran Cruise are both dealing with injury problems, and they are unlikely to be absent for Saturday's clash.

Perhaps fans should expect to see an attack consisting of Thomas Oluwa, Brandon Kavanagh and Mark Doyle, and they could play ahead of midfielders Shane Farell and Ryan Brennan.

Sligo Rovers possible starting lineup:

Sargeant; Esua, McElroy, McHale, Stewart; McHugh, Harkin; O'Kane, Meekison, Fitzgerald; Pearce

Drogheda United possible starting lineup:

Dennison; Agbaje, Keeley, Burney; Bucknor, Farell, Brennan, Kane; Kavanagh; Oluwa, Doyle

We say: Sligo Rovers 2-0 Drogheda United

It is difficult to separate the two sides, but while Drogheda boast a strong record against their hosts, they have struggled in the final third for some time.

Sligo Rovers' form is concerning, but they have at least been somewhat consistent in attack, so perhaps their ability to create chances will help them claim a valuable three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.