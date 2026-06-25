Preview: Sligo Rovers vs Shelbourne - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 25 Jun 2026 13:34

Shelbourne can take a step towards the League of Ireland's European spots by getting the better of relegation-threatened hosts Sligo Rovers on Saturday at the Showgrounds.

Sligo are second last in ninth with just 19 points, whereas their opponents are fifth with 30 points after 22 matchweeks, and the visitors are seven points and two places from the division's Conference League qualifiers.

Match preview

The hosts suffered a dramatic 2-0 defeat to St. Patrick's Athletic on June 19, conceding the opening goal in the third minute of second-half stoppage time.

That was Sligo Rovers' 12th loss in 21 matchweeks, and the result left in the relegation playoff spot, three points behind eighth-placed Drogheda United.

Head coach John Russell will also be rightly concerned by last-placed Waterford, who are third in the form table over their last five games, and they are only five points from his team.

The Bit O'Red have faced Shelbourne twice this campaign, losing 1-0 in March at home before settling for a goalless stalemate on May 8.

Heading into Saturday's clash, Sligo have suffered losses in each of their three most recent outings, while they have only experienced victory once in their past eight matches.

Russell's team are also winless in three contests at the Showgrounds, with his players hoping to avoid a third consecutive defeat at home.

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

While Shelbourne must overcome a seven-point deficit to catch third-placed Bohemians, they boast the advantage of a game in hand.

However, the Shels squandered their chance to move within four points of Bohs on Monday, when they were beaten 3-0 by them in a frustratingly stale performance.

The Reds were unable to muster a single attempt on target, and they have now failed to score in two of their past five games.

Shelbourne only won one of those five clashes - they drew three times - and they conceded seven times, whereas they had only conceded four goals in their prior five fixtures.

Boss Joey O'Brien will at least be pleased that his side have continued to assert themselves on the road, with the club undefeated in their last five away games, a period in which they claimed three points twice.

Sligo Rovers League of Ireland Premier form:

D

L

W

L

L

L

Shelbourne League of Ireland Premier form:

W

D

D

W

D

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Though Sligo failed to take three points against St. Patrick's Athletic, centre-backs Gareth McElroy and Sean Stewart were excellent for large periods, and they can be pencilled into the lineup on Saturday.

The two defenders are likely to be positioned behind a double pivot consisting of James McManus and Carl McHugh, who may be asked to provide support to the likes of Mai Traore up front.

Shelbourne striker Sean Boyd came on from the bench against Bohemians, but he was sent off, so he will not be able to make an impact as a substitute.

Centre-forward Wood was taken off due to an injury last time out, and his potential absence this weekend could lead to Daniel Kelly being joined in a front two by Ali Coote.

Perhaps Kameron Ledwidge, Paddy Barrett and Sean Gannon will appear in a three-man defence behind a midfield trio featuring Jack Henry-Francis, Ellis Chapman and Evan Caffrey.

Sligo Rovers possible starting lineup:

Sargeant; Esua, McElroy, Stewart, McDonagh; McManus, McHugh; O'Kane, Patton, Fitzgerald; Traore

Shelbourne possible starting lineup:

Speel; Gannon, Barrett, Ledwidge; Mbeng, Henry-Francis, Chapman, Caffrey, Norris; Kelly, Coote

We say: Sligo Rovers 0-1 Shelbourne

Shelbourne's inconsistencies make it difficult to envisage them winning comfortably, and any victory on Saturday would likely be by a one-goal margin.

Sligo Rovers have suffered casualties in the forward line, and if they concede first, they may struggle to get back on level terms.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.