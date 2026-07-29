Preview: Dundalk vs Sligo Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 30 Jul 2026 00:30

Relegation favourites Sligo Rovers are at risk of being cut adrift at the bottom of the Irish Premier Division on Friday, when they travel to take on Dundalk at Oriel Park.

The Lilywhites are hoping to build on their draw last time out, while the Bit O' Red are desperate to put points on the board.

Match preview

Dundalk were promoted to the Irish top flight after winning the First Division in 2025, and though survival would be seen as success, manager Ciaran Kilduff is aiming higher.

The Lilywhites are currently fourth in the Premier Division, where their tally of 36 points has them 14 clear of the relegation playoff spot, though they are seven points behind third-placed Bohemians.

That gap to the European places has only opened up in recent weeks, given that Kilduff's side have lost three and drawn one of their last four league matches, while Bohs have won three times and tasted defeat just once across the same stretch.

Dundalk's sole stalemate came last week, when they commendably held St Patrick's Athletic to a 1-1 draw at Richmond Park, taking the lead through a Daryl Horgan penalty in the first half.

Friday's hosts will be keen to use that draw as a springboard to get back on track, but after seeing their team lose four of their six most recent home clashes, fans of the hosts will be wary - even up against the division's bottom club.

© Imago / Tom Sandberg, PPAUK

Meanwhile, Sligo find themselves in a desperate position this week, and with the threat of relegation looming larger than ever, are hoping to mount a comeback under new manager Darren Purse.

The Bit O'Red parted ways with former boss John Russell earlier this month, appointing Purse - who left his role as head coach of Cardiff City's Under-21s - for the final 12 games of the league campaign.

On Saturday, the 49-year-old was in the dugout as his team - prepared by interim manager Declan Boyle - were able to secure a 2-2 draw against Drogheda United, narrowly missing out on victory after Shane Farrell equalised for the Drogs in second-half stoppage time.

Sligo will naturally be disappointed to have conceded so late in the game, but the stalemate kept them just one point behind ninth-placed Waterford, even if they remain five short of guaranteed safety.

With 11 fixtures remaining on the Premier Division calendar, Purse will have his work cut out to rescue the Bit O'Red, but defying the visitors' dire away record, which features three consecutive league defeats ahead of Friday, would give the bottom side a major psychological boost.

Dundalk League of Ireland Premier form:

W

W

L

L

L

D

Dundalk form (all competitions):

W

L

L

L

W

D

Sligo Rovers League of Ireland Premier form:

L

L

D

L

L

D

Sligo Rovers form (all competitions):

L

D

L

L

W

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Duncan Thomas, Majestic Media

Dundalk will be lighter in defence than ideal on Friday, without injured centre-backs Harvey Warren and Conor O'Keeffe, not to mention goalkeeper Conor Kearns, who is recovering from a knee issue.

In their absence, expect to see Robert Cornwall and Mayowa Animasahun at the heart of the hosts' backline, flanked by full-backs Bobby Burns and Tyreke Wilson in front of shot-stopper Enda Minogue.

At the opposite end of the pitch, striker Daniel Mullen is sidelined with a muscle problem, while winger Norman Garbett is closing in on a return from a hamstring injury, though Cian Dillon should be on hand to lead the attack, supported by Trevor Clarke and Daryl Horgan from out wide.

As for Sligo, they have attacking midfielder Archie Meekison suspended due to the red card he received against Drogheda, so Daire Patton and Cian Kavanagh should start behind centre-forward Luke Pearce.

Elsewhere, right-back Conor Reynolds is working his way back from a long-term hip injury, and Jeannot Esua will mirror William Fitzgerald at wing-back, either side of a defensive trio featuring Oliver Denham, Gareth McElroy and Sean McHale.

Dundalk possible starting lineup:

Minogue; Burns, Cornwall, Animasahun, Wilson; Groome, Dervin; Clarke, Teahan, Horgan; Dillon

Sligo Rovers possible starting lineup:

Sargeant; Denham, McElroy, McHale; Esua, McManus, McHugh, Fitzgerald; Kavanagh, Patton; Pearce

We say: Dundalk 1-1 Sligo Rovers

Dundalk are the favourites based on their league position, but it would be fair to say they have struggled in recent weeks.

Sligo are in a desperate situation and will be fighting to avoid being left behind in the relegation battle, so expect to see a spirited performance, driven by the new manager bounce.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.