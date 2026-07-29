Liverpool transfer news: Why Jamie Carragher is wrong about Bradley Barcola as pundit 'desperately' wants different player

By Lewis Nolan | 30 Jul 2026 00:02 , Last updated: 30 Jul 2026 00:07

Jamie Carragher has insisted that Liverpool would still need a right-winger even if they signed Bradley Barcola.

The Reds appear to be advancing in the race for Paris Saint-Germain attacker Barcola, who will reportedly cost in excess of £100m this summer.

However, there are some concerns about where he will start in the team considering he prefers to play on the left, the same area of the pitch that Rio Ngumoha plays in.

In response to a fan that suggested Ngumoha could be used on the right if Barcola signs, former Liverpool star Carragher was against the idea, saying on X (formerly Twitter): "Well Rio has always played from the left so that’s obviously his best position, Gakpo should move really but who knows.

"I’m interested to see where Wirtz plays, if he’s 10 Dom plays CM I’m not sure about that. Need a right winger desperately!".

Yan Diomande was targeted previously to Barcola, and he prefers to play on the right side of attack, so it is understandable that Carragher would be concerned by the right flank of Liverpool's forward line.

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Why Jamie Carragher is wrong about Bradley Barcola and Rio Ngumoha

While there are legitimate issues regarding positioning, Carragher appears to have overlooked the fact that Ngumoha has experience playing on the right for Liverpool.

The 17-year-old played on that flank against both Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, and he was very impactful against both opponents.

In fact, the youngster drove down the right to deliver a cross towards Alexis Mac Allister against Nottingham Forest, and while the goal was eventually ruled out, the teenager also played a role in Mac Allister's eventual winner.

It should be noted that even if Ngumoha primarily plays on the right next term, there will still be opportunities for him to play on the left, especially if Barcola is also seen as the backup striker whenever Alexander Isak needs to rest.

© Imago

Liverpool transfer news: Is Andoni Iraola's attack good enough?

If Barcola joins Liverpool, he will have five options for three attacking spots in Barcola, Isak, Ngumoha, Cody Gakpo and Victor Munoz.

Hugo Ekitike will return from his Achilles injury at some point next season, and though Andoni Iraola's attackers may take time to settle, they do not need to be perfect to win the Premier League.

Arsenal only scored 71 goals last term and yet they ended the season as champions, and while Liverpool are unlikely to be as defensively resilient next season as the Gunners were in 2025-26, they could be considerably better than them in the final third.