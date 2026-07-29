Liverpool transfer news: Reds target another 'exciting' big-money winger even after Bradley Barcola swoop

By Lewis Blain | 29 Jul 2026 12:49 , Last updated: 29 Jul 2026 12:49

Liverpool are already planning their next attacking addition, with Rayan remaining firmly on the club's radar even if Bradley Barcola arrives at Anfield.

The AFC Bournemouth teenager is regarded as one of the Premier League's brightest young forwards after an eye-catching first six months on the south coast.

However, convincing the Cherries to sell this summer will be a major challenge.

Liverpool to seek Rayan deal after Bradley Barcola

© Iconsport / PA Images

Liverpool are expected to continue pursuing the Brazilian wonderkid even if they complete a club-record move for Barcola, per reports.

The Reds have admired the 19-year-old since before his move from Vasco da Gama and made contact over a potential transfer earlier this summer.

That interest has now been backed up by multiple reports, with Rayan viewed as one of Liverpool's 'dream' targets after a superb start to life in the Premier League, where he registered five goals and two assists in just 15 appearances.

Bournemouth, though, have made it clear their rising star is untouchable. His reported £130 million release clause does not become active until 2027, giving them complete control over any negotiations this summer.

Rayan and Barcola would transform Liverpool's attack

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

If Liverpool somehow managed to land both Barcola and Rayan, they would be assembling one of the most exciting young wide attacks in European football.

Barcola would arrive as an established elite performer capable of replacing much of Mohamed Salah's attacking output immediately, while Rayan would offer explosive pace, fearless dribbling and enormous long-term potential.

The Brazilian was described as 'highly-rated' and 'exciting' by Bournemouth's hierarchy when he joined, and his rapid adaptation to the Premier League has only strengthened that reputation.

Having already worked with Rayan, Iraola is said to believe the teenager has an exceptionally high ceiling, making it easy to understand why Liverpool have maintained their interest.

The obstacle, however, is Bournemouth's stance - having invested heavily in Rayan and seeing him flourish almost immediately, they have little incentive to sell.

Unless Liverpool are prepared to make an extraordinary offer, this feels like a deal that is more likely to develop in 2027 than in the current window.

That said, the fact Liverpool are still planning beyond a potential Barcola signing highlights the club's ambition to completely reshape their attack for the post-Salah era rather than simply replace one superstar with another.