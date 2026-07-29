Leeds United transfer news: Whites face 'major new threat' in pursuit of German star Julian Brandt

By Carter White | 29 Jul 2026 12:57

Leeds United have reportedly been joined by Real Sociedad in the race for attacking midfielder Julian Brandt.

The 30-year-old is free agent after leaving Borussia Dortmund in May, with Leeds supposedly the leading contenders for the signature of the former Germany international, who is approaching the twilight of his career.

Brandt is known to be attracting admirers from across Europe, with Dutch giants Ajax said to be interested in signing the forward, however, Daniel Farke's side are understood to be the frontrunners at this stage.

Leeds have enjoyed a productive summer transfer window so far, sealing the services of Welsh wizard Harry Wilson following his Fulham exit, with the winger one of the Premier League's top performers last term.

The Elland Road are currently in the United States, taking part in the Premier League Summer Series as part of their pre-season schedule, losing their opening match in the competition to Wrexham last week.

© Imago

Leeds face Real Sociedad competition in Brandt hunt?

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds have suffered a major blow in their pursuit of high-profile attacker Brandt, with La Liga side Real Sociedad entering the race for the services of the ex-Dortmund man.

The report states that the club from San Sebastian are hopeful of luring the 30-year-old to the Basque Country, where they are able to offer Europa League football courtesy of last season's Copa del Rey triumph.

It is understood that Ajax and Italian giants Roma have both cooled their interest in Brandt, with the pair concerned about the financial outlay that would be required to seal the talents of the German.

It is supposedly set to be a straight shootout between Leeds and Real Sociedad for the player, however, Turkish Super Lig sides Besiktas and Galatasaray are continuing to monitor the forward's situation.

During his final year at Signal Iduna Park, Brandt remained as a key player for Dortmund, netting seven goals and providing four assists in 29 Bundesliga matches as his side finished second behind Bayern Munich.

© Iconsport / SPI

Leeds fishing in new waters

After a highly-respectable 14th-placed finish during their return to the Premier League, Leeds' stature in the transfer market has risen, allowing them to fish in new waters for better talent.

This summer's ongoing pursuit of free agent Brandt is case in point of that growth - there is no chance that Farke's side would have represented a serious option for the former Germany international 12 months ago.

That being said, Leeds are now having to go toe-to-toe in the market with sides who can offer European football, a luxury that the Elland Road faithful have not enjoyed since the 2002-03 season.