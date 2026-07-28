Preview: Sunderland vs Leeds United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 28 Jul 2026 18:37

Both looking for their first wins of the Premier League Summer Series, Sunderland and Leeds United clash at Sports Illustrated Stadium, New Jersey on Friday morning.

The Black Cats were defeated by English giants Liverpool last time out, whilst Championship side Wrexham got the better of Leeds in the United States.

Match preview

After a remarkable sixth-placed finish in the Premier League last season, Sunderland are preparing for a campaign of continental action and have taken their pre-season plans across the pond.

Following a 5-1 victory over League Two newcomers York City on July 28, the Black Cats made their way over to the United States for the Premier League Summer Series alongside Liverpool, Wrexham and Friday's opponents Leeds.

Regis Le Bris's troops commenced their North American schedule with a 4-2 defeat in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday night, when Liverpool picked up their first win under new boss Andoni Iraola.

Sunderland fielded an extremely-recognisable XI for the loss to the Merseyside Reds, with only Reinildo, Nordi Mukiele and goalkeeper Melker Ellborg not part of the squad that fired the club to Premier League promotion in 2024-25.

The Black Cats have already made a number of key moves ahead of their campaign in the Europa League, with club captain Granit Xhaka committing his future to the Stadium of Light cause, whilst Thomas Meunier has joined on a free transfer.

© Iconsport / SPI

On a similar note to their opponents this Friday, Leeds kick-started their Premier League Summer Series journey with defeat last weekend, when second-tier Wrexham proved their worth at this month's competition.

Daniel Farke's side had not even touched the ball in the contest when Kieffer Moore fired the Red Dragons ahead inside the first minute, before goals from Bailey Cadamarteri and Sam Smith sealed a 3-2 victory for Phil Parkinson's troops.

Leeds were particularly underpowered in forward positions during that loss to Wrexham, with the front three consisting of Wilfried Gnonto, wantaway striker Joel Piroe and academy prospect Callum Mills.

The Whites went winless across two matches versus Sunderland during the 2025-26 Premier League campaign, with the Black Cats winning the last meeting at Elland Road in March courtesy of a Habib Diarra penalty.

The Yorkshire outfit begin their quest for a top-half finish in the Premier League with a trip to Nottingham Forest on August 22, but have friendly clashes against Liverpool and Manchester United to look forward to before the real action commences.

Sunderland friendly form:

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Leeds United friendly form:

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Team News

© Imago

Sunderland fans are still awaiting the debut of summer signing Thomas Meunier, who is enjoying his off-season break after playing for Belgium at the World Cup.

Le Bris is likely to stick with a similar XI that started against Liverpool, so expect Chris Rigg and Enzo Le Fee to remain in the engine room.

After a high-profile move from Fulham to Leeds this summer, Harry Wilson is in line to make his full debut on Friday morning.

A number of the Whites' first-team regulars could be promoted from the bench for this clash, including Anton Stach, Lukas Nmecha and Ao Tanaka.

Whilst James Trafford's reported £40m move from Manchester City is being finalised, Lucas Perri and Alex Cairns share the goalkeeping duties for Farke's men.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Ellborg; Mukiele, Ballard, O'Nien, Reinildo; Browne, Hume, Le Fee, Rigg, Mundle; Isidor

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Perri; Justin, Rodon, Cresswell; James, Ampadu, Stach, Bogle; Wilson, Gnonto, Nmecha

We say: Sunderland 1-2 Leeds United

At this early stage of pre-season when it is hard to predict team lineups, it is almost impossible to confidently predict a friendly result.

However, we are backing Wilson to impress on his full Leeds debut and fire his side to victory over Sunderland.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.