Preview: Mirassol vs Remo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 28 Jul 2026 18:01 , Last updated: 28 Jul 2026 18:18

Mirassol and Remo meet at the Estadio Jose Maria de Campos Maia on Wednesday in matchday 21 of the 2026 Brazilian Serie A, with both sides in Brazil's bottom four, as Mirassol let a lead slip against Vasco in their last outing to drop to 19th place on 20 points from 20 games, while Remo beat Vitoria to move up to 21 points from 20 matches and occupy 18th spot.

The formbook favours the hosts, who are enjoying their best run of the year at the Maiao despite the suspension of goalkeeper Walter, while the reverse fixture, a 2-2 draw at the Mangueirao earlier this season, serves as a reminder that this fixture rarely goes to script.

Match preview

Mirassol head into this game trying to turn good performances into composure under pressure after drawing 1-1 with Vasco, where they led away from home and had the chance to double their advantage early in the second half only for Japa to be denied by Leo Jardim before sitting back, surrendering possession and eventually conceding an equaliser to Andres Gomez with 35 minutes of the second half played.

Head coach Rafael Guanaes admitted afterwards that Mirassol conceded too much territory to their opponents and wasted passes that could have helped them see out the game at a crucial stage.

The statistics reflected that assessment, with Vasco enjoying 58% possession, producing 20 shots and nine corners, and forcing Walter into three important saves, while Mirassol were not outplayed throughout but lost control late on when they needed to protect their lead.

Despite the disappointment of the draw, Mirassol have collected four of the six points available since the World Cup break by beating Gremio 2-1 and drawing at Sao Januario, suggesting they have the quality to compete against their direct relegation rivals.

Dropping to 19th place has increased the importance of Wednesday's match, as victory would move Mirassol onto 23 points, above Remo, and potentially out of the bottom four depending on results elsewhere.

Much of that confidence comes from an outstanding home record, with Mirassol winning six and drawing one of their last seven matches at the Maiao across the Brazilian Serie A, Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores, including victories over Always Ready, Corinthians, LDU and Fluminense, while taking 10 points from their last four league games on home soil.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Remo arrive with renewed confidence after bouncing back from a 3-0 defeat to Corinthians with a 2-0 victory over Vitoria at the Mangueirao, where Jaja opened the scoring in the 38th minute before Alef Manga doubled the lead after the break.

That victory was built more on efficiency than dominance, as Remo had only 35% possession and a lower expected-goals (xG) total than Vitoria, while Marcelo Rangel produced five important saves and Mayk made a goal-line clearance to help the visitors withstand sustained pressure.

The win lifted Remo to 21 points, level with Internacional and Vasco, although their overall league campaign remains inconsistent with five wins, six draws, nine defeats, 23 goals scored and 32 conceded.

Their away form remains a major concern, with just two wins, two draws and six defeats from 10 matches away from Belem, where they have scored 10 goals and conceded 21.

Remo's biggest attacking threat comes through counter-attacks, with Jaja and Alef Manga contributing 10 of the club's 23 league goals this season, meaning the likely pattern at the Maiao will see Mirassol dominate possession while the visitors look to exploit the space behind the home full-backs on the break.

Mirassol Brasileiro form:

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Remo Brasileiro form:

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Team News

© Imago / Carneiro Images

Mirassol will be forced into a significant change in goal after Walter collected his third yellow card of the season against Vasco and received an automatic one-match suspension, while Alex Muralha would be the natural replacement but has yet to be declared fit following a calf problem, leaving Carlos Thomazella and Georgemy Goncalves competing for the starting role, with Thomazella the favourite.

In midfield, Aldo Filho remains a doubt after suffering a thigh problem at Sao Januario and being substituted in the first half, with Lucas Oliveira offering the more defensive option while Eduardo and Japa provide greater quality in possession should Rafael Guanaes retain three natural midfielders.

Mirassol also remain without Neto Moura and Alesson through injury, while Negueba continues his recovery from knee surgery, although recent signings Gabriel Knesowitsch, Japa and Bruno Santos have all established themselves in the starting lineup, with Gustavo Silva and Edson Carioca available as attacking alternatives.

For Remo, Marllon Borges returns from suspension and will compete with Matheus Felipe, who partnered Ze Ivaldo in central defence against Vitoria, while Tchamba, who missed the previous match with muscular discomfort, is still awaiting the outcome of a fresh medical assessment.

Head coach Leo Conde must decide whether to restore his captain to the starting lineup or retain the defensive partnership that secured Remo's first clean sheet since May.

In midfield, Leonel Picco strengthened the side after returning to the starting lineup last time out, while Ze Ricardo impressed after replacing Vitor Bueno by pressing more effectively and providing the assist for Alef Manga's goal, although further changes remain possible because of the short turnaround and the trip to the interior of Sao Paulo state.

Mirassol possible starting lineup:

Carlos Thomazella; Igor Formiga, Joao Victor, Gabriel Knesowitsch, Reinaldo; Eduardo, Denilson, Japa; Gustavo Silva, Bruno Santos, Edson Carioca

Remo possible starting lineup:

Marcelo Rangel; Marcelo Rodrigues, Marllon Borges, Ze Ivaldo, Mayk; Ze Welison, Leonel Picco, Ze Ricardo; Yago Pikachu, Jaja, Alef Manga

We say: Mirassol 2-1 Remo

Mirassol head into the match in the stronger position thanks to home advantage, an extra day of recovery and the attacking quality needed to sustain pressure in the opposition half against a Remo side that have often struggled defensively away from Belem.

Even so, the hosts are unlikely to have an easy evening, as Remo possess enough pace and directness on the counter-attack to exploit the spaces left by Mirassol's advancing full-backs, making this a contest in which the home side should control the initiative but still leave the visitors with opportunities of their own.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.