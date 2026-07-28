Preview: CSKA Sofia vs Qarabag FK - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 28 Jul 2026 18:19

With the tie perfectly poised following a goalless draw in Baku, CSKA Sofia return to the Balgarska Armia Stadium on Thursday evening in the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round, knowing that one goal could be enough to send them into the next round.

Hristo Yanev’s side will carry home advantage and the backing of their own supporters into a second leg that offers little margin for error, while Qarabag arrive in Sofia having shown enough in the first leg to suggest they are capable of causing problems on the night.

Match preview

The first leg in Baku produced a cagey 0-0 draw that never fully tipped in either side’s favour, and the return fixture shapes up as an equally tight contest where CSKA Sofia will aim to dominate.

The hosts earned their place in this round by winning the 2025-26 Bulgarian Cup, defeating Lokomotiv Plovdiv in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Yanev’s side have been undefeated in 24 of their last 30 matches across all competitions, a run that underlines the solidity and organisation that has made them a difficult proposition for both domestic and European opponents.

They progressed through the first qualifying round by defeating Derry City 5-3 on aggregate - winning 3-2 at home before claiming a 2-1 victory away in Ireland.

Two matchdays into the new Parva Liga season, CSKA Sofia have picked up four points from a win and a draw to sit fifth in the early standings.

Their most recent outing on Monday brought a 3-2 home victory over Botev Plovdiv, and Yanev will be hoping that winning momentum translates directly into a positive performance when Qarabag visit the Balgarska Armia Stadium on Thursday evening.

© Imago

Qarabag arrive in Sofia in equally strong form, unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions and having lost just twice in their last 10 outings.

Their Europa League campaign began with a commanding 6-0 aggregate thrashing of Icelandic side IF Vestri - 3-0 in both legs, demonstrating clinical and dominant ability.

Qurban Qurbanov's side are far from inexperienced at this level, having participated in seven UEFA Champions League seasons and 13 UEFA Cup/Europa League campaigns - a wealth of European experience that should give them the composure to manage Thursday’s second leg.

Their away record provides further confidence for the visitors, with six wins from their last 12 away matches across all competitions.

CSKA Sofia Europa League form:

WWD

CSKA Sofia form (all competitions):

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Qarabag FK Europa League form:

WWD

Team News

© Imago / GEPA pictures

CSKA Sofia head into Thursday’s second leg with no injury concerns, giving Yanev a fully fit squad to select from for what is the most important match of their European campaign so far.

Fedor Lapoukhov is expected to continue in goal, with Teodor Ivanov and Facundo Rodriguez forming the central defensive partnership behind a midfield likely to feature Petko Panayotov alongside Stefano Sensi, Bruno Jordao and Maks Ebong.

Ioannis Pittas - who has already scored three goals in the competition so far is expected to lead the attack alongside Leandro Godoy.

Qarabag also head into the return leg with a fully fit and settled squad. Mateusz Kochalski is set to continue in goal, with captain Badavi Huseynov and Bence Varkonyi forming the central defensive partnership in front of him.

Zakaria Sawo is expected to lead the Qarabag attack once again, with Kady and Marko Jankovic providing creativity from midfield.

CSKA Sofia possible starting lineup:

Lapoukhov; Martino, Ivanov, Rodriguez, Pastor; Ebong, Sensi, Panayotov, Jordao; Godoy, Pittas

Qarabag FK possible starting lineup:

Kochalski; Langa, Varkonyi, Huseynov, Silva; Jankovic, Bicalho; Zoubir, Kady, Kashchuk; Sawo

We say: CSKA Sofia 1-0 Qarabag FK

Home advantage and a settled squad should give CSKA Sofia the edge in what is likely to be a tight and attritional contest.

Yanev’s side have been difficult to beat across the past several months, and the Balgarska Armia Stadium should provide the kind of atmosphere that lifts the hosts when the margins are this fine.

Qarabag’s European pedigree and strong away form make them a genuine threat, but their inability to score in Baku suggests CSKA Sofia’s defensive organisation has already proven its worth once in this tie. One moment of quality from Pittas or Godoy could well be enough to settle it.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.