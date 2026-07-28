Preview: Coleraine vs HJK Helsinki - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 28 Jul 2026 18:18

Coleraine host HJK Helsinki at The Showgrounds in Coleraine on Thursday evening in the second leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie, with the visitors arriving in Northern Ireland holding a commanding 5-0 advantage from the first leg in Helsinki.

The Bannsiders, returning to European competition for the first time in five years, face an almost impossible task to overturn the deficit, and the occasion is likely to be more about salvaging pride than genuine qualification hopes.

Match preview

Coleraine were completely outclassed in the first leg, suffering a 5-0 defeat in Helsinki that effectively ended the tie as a contest before the return leg had even begun.

Ruaidhri Higgins’s side would need to score at least five or six goals against a team that kept a clean sheet in that first leg, making progression a near-impossibility.

The Bannsiders have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, but their European experience remains limited.

This is only their second appearance in the Europa Conference League, having first participated in the 2021-22 season, where they were eliminated in the first round, losing 4-2 on aggregate to Velez Mostar.

They have made it further this time around, but any hopes of an extended European run have been severely dented.

Given the scale of the task, the priority for Higgins’s side on Thursday will be to avoid further embarrassment and ensure the occasion at least produces a positive home performance for their supporters.

© Imago / All Over Press Finland

HJK Helsinki arrive in Northern Ireland in commanding form, knowing that a single goal or even a goalless draw will be enough to advance to the next round.

Joonas Rantanen’s side put on a commanding display in the first leg, and there is little in Coleraine’s recent record to suggest they will find it significantly easier to contain the Finnish side this time around.

Liam Moller opened the scoring in the 12th minute in Helsinki before Pyry Mentu doubled the lead.

Toivo Mero gave the hosts full control early in the second half, and Teemu Pukki, introduced from the bench, then completed the rout with a quick-fire brace in the 80th and 82nd minutes to seal a dominant victory.

Domestically, HJK currently sit third in the Veikkausliiga table and have lost just once in their last five matches across all competitions.

Their most recent league outing produced a 1-0 win over Turun Palloseura, with Santeri Haarala’s 16th-minute strike proving the difference, and they arrive in Northern Ireland with confidence high and their place in the next round all but secured.

Coleraine Conference League form:

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Coleraine form (all competitions):

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HJK Helsinki Conference League form:

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HJK Helsinki form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Lehtikuva

Coleraine will be without captain Mark Coyle for a significant period after the midfielder ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during the first leg in Helsinki, a serious blow that extends well beyond Thursday’s fixture.

Defender Aidan Wilson, who was carried off during the same game, is reported to have avoided serious injury and is expected to be available for the second leg.

Should Wilson not be passed fit in time, Kodi Lyons-Foster is likely to deputise in defence, while 19-year-old Conrad Hunt could come into the side to cover for Coyle.

HJK Helsinki have no known injury concerns heading into the second leg, and Rantanen is expected to name a strong side despite the tie being effectively settled.

Mero, Haarala and Moller could all be retained in attack, though the visitors have the luxury of rotating given the comfort of their aggregate lead.

Till Cissokho and Ville Tikkanen are expected to continue their partnership in central defence, with captain Alexander Ring set to anchor the midfield once again.

Coleraine possible starting lineup:

Schofield; Hunt, Lyons-Foster, Ives; Kane, Boyle, McDonald, Wylie, Doherty; Henderson, McMenamin

HJK Helsinki possible starting lineup:

Markovic; Montano, Cissokho, Tikkanen, Simojoki; Lingman, Ring, Mentu; Mero, Haarala, Moller

We say: Coleraine 1-2 HJK Helsinki

HJK Helsinki have done the hard work and will be content to manage the second leg without overextending themselves.

The Finnish side have the quality and the experience to control this fixture comfortably, and with the tie long settled, expect them to keep things professional and qualify for the next round.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.