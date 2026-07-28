Transfer news and rumours: Wrexham signings update, Nottingham Forest 'fail' with £17.1m bid

By Darren Plant | 28 Jul 2026 17:35

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has defended the club's lack of transfer activity ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Many Wrexham fans would have expected further signings this summer after narrowly missing out on a Championship playoff place.

However, despite being linked with a number of players, the Welsh outfit are yet to make a single senior addition.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Reynolds suggested that supporters should not anticipate the approach changing over the coming weeks.

He said: "Last year, we arrived in the Championship and had a few months to build an entire Championship roster.

"Phil, Michael (Williamson) and Shaun (Harvey) did a great job, and we came up just short of the playoffs.

"This is a different brief this season. Like a home renovation show...this episode is about making the kitchen work better rather than doing a whole-house renovation."

Sky Sports News claims that Crystal Palace defender Danny Imray could be the first signing to be made by Wrexham.

© Iconsport / Belga

Nottingham Forest fail with £17.1m defender bid

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest have failed with an initial bid for Union SG defender Anan Khalaili.

New head coach Oliver Glasner is eager to make a number of signings, having already added midfielder Xaver Schlager to his squad for 2026-27.

However, defenders are also on his radar as he bids to bring in players who can play in his 3-4-2-1 formation.

According to The Athletic, Forest have seen a bid of £17.1m rejected for Khalaili.

The Israel star has already seen a move to Inter Milan break down this summer, a consequence of failing to receive the necessary medical clearance.

Nevertheless, the right-sided player remains on the market, with eight goals and 11 assists coming from 99 games for the Belgian giants.

With Inter having been previously willing to pay £24m, Union SG are expected to demand a similar fee.

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

Celtic sign Denmark international in big-money transfer

Up in Scotland, Celtic have confirmed a deal for Bodo/Glimt forward Kasper Hogh.

The 25-year-old has been given the number nine shirt and a contract that will run until the end of 2029-30.

While a transfer fee has not been disclosed, it is believed that Celtic have paid a club-record £11m for the Denmark international.

Hogh told the club's official website: "I’m so happy. When I came into the room and saw the shirt, I was really excited.

"The history of the club is so big. I spoke with some people and with my family about the club.

"The feeling they had, and the feeling I had in my stomach, was that this was a really good match."

He leaves Bodo/Glimt as a club legend, a consequence of contributing 54 goals and 22 assists from 103 appearances.

Eight of those came during the club's historic run to the Champions League last 16 in 2025-26.