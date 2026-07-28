Ipswich Town star would 'jump at chance' to depart Portman Road for romantic West Brom return

By Carter White | 28 Jul 2026 16:49

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly interested in re-signing goalkeeper Alex Palmer from Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys have invested heavily on shot-stoppers in the off-season so far, with Ipswich confirming the arrival of Kjell Scherpen from Belgian side Union SG on a four-year contract running until June 2030.

Kayne van Oevelen has also joined Ipswich from FC Volendam in the Netherlands, meaning that the East Anglians' goalkeeping department is changing rapidly ahead of this week's friendly match against Osasuna.

Palmer managed just 10 Championship appearances for Kieran McKenna's side last season as they secured an immediate return to the Premier League, finishing behind champions Coventry City in the second-tier standings.

Since making the switch from West Brom to Ipswich during the winter transfer window of 2025, the 29-year-old has featured in 27 games for the Tractor Boys, including 13 Premier League appearances.

© Imago

Ipswich keeper Palmer dreaming of West Brom return?

According to West Brom transfer specialist EyaWeGew, the Baggies are exploring the possibility of bringing goalkeeper Palmer back to The Hawthorns, just 18 months after he departed for Ipswich.

The report claims that the Championship outfit could complete a loan deal for the 29-year-old this summer, adding to James Morrison's shot-stopping options as they look to improve on last season's 21st-placed finish.

Importantly, it is understood that Palmer is keen on a return to the Black Country outfit and would 'jump at the chance' to seal the switch, leaving Ipswich after just a single full season at the club.

It is believed that the Baggies are now in the process of weighing up the pros and the cons of a move for their former star, who played 104 matches for the Albion between July 2021 and February 2025.

Palmer would become the second player to make the return journey from Ipswich to West Brom in this window, with experienced left-back Conor Townsend moving back to The Hawthorns as backup for Callum Styles.

© Imago

Should West Brom prioritise signing a new goalkeeper?

Looking through his body of work at West Brom over three full seasons, Palmer is almost certainly an upgrade on current first-choice man Max O'Leary, who joined on a permanent deal from Bristol City in January.

However, there is a case to be made that the Baggies are not in desperate need of the Ipswich man's services, given that they have already signed Matt Ingram as another keeper option this summer.

There are undoubtedly more pressing issues for West Brom to solve in their squad, namely the lack of depth in wide attacking areas - a problem compounded by Mikey Johnston's absence with a broken leg.