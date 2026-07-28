Preview: Vasco da Gama vs Independiente Medellin - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 28 Jul 2026 16:24

Vasco da Gama welcome Independiente Medellin to Sao Januario on Wednesday for the decisive second leg of their Copa Sudamericana knockout playoff, with a place in the last 16 against Olimpia at stake.

The tie remains finely poised after an entertaining 2-2 draw in Colombia, where the Brazilian side twice came from behind to leave Colombia knowing that a victory on home soil will be enough to book their place in the next round.

Match preview

Vasco produced a resilient display in Medellin to recover from losing positions on two occasions and return to Brazil with the advantage of home support for the decisive second leg.

Claudio Spinelli's equaliser proved particularly valuable after Pedro Emanuel's side had twice fallen behind, and the Brazilian club will believe they have given themselves an excellent opportunity to progress despite their difficult domestic campaign.

The Rio giants remain under pressure in the Brasileirao, sitting 17th in the table after collecting just 21 points from their opening 20 matches, having managed only five wins all season.

Pedro Emanuel has also endured a challenging start since taking charge earlier this month, with the Portuguese coach still searching for his first victory after overseeing one defeat and two draws, the latest a 1-1 home stalemate against Mirassol.

Defensive consistency remains a concern for Vasco, who have conceded regularly throughout the campaign, but their fighting spirit in the first leg demonstrated they possess enough attacking quality to trouble Medellin once again.

© Imago / Latin Sport Images

The visitors arrive in Rio enjoying a more encouraging run of form under new head coach Luis Amaranto Perea, who has begun his reign with an unbeaten start after replacing Alejandro Restrepo.

Medellin followed the first-leg draw by edging Deportivo Pasto 3-2 in the Liga BetPlay, continuing an attacking approach that has already produced five goals in Perea's opening two matches.

Nineteen-year-old John Montano announced himself on the continental stage by scoring both goals in the first leg, and his emergence has provided an important boost following the departure of leading striker Francisco Fydriszewski earlier this month.

While Medellin have looked more dangerous going forward under their new manager, defensive vulnerabilities remain evident after conceding four goals across Perea's first two games, something Vasco will hope to exploit in front of their own supporters.

Vasco da Gama Copa Sudamericana form:

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Vasco da Gama form (all competitions):

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Independiente Medellin Copa Sudamericana form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Vasco remain without midfielder Mateus Carvalho, who continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Defender Alan Saldivia has returned to training after overcoming a calf problem but may initially be limited to a place among the substitutes after being rested against Mirassol.

Brenner remains Vasco's main fitness concern after missing full training, and Spinelli is on standby to lead the attack if the striker is not passed fit.

New signing Nelson Deossa is still awaiting the completion of his registration and is not expected to make his debut.

Independiente Medellin travel without experienced left-back Frank Fabra, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Alexis Serna also remains unavailable because of an adductor problem, while Carlos Lucumi is still a doubt after missing the first leg for personal reasons.

Perea must also decide between Eder Chaux and Salvador Ichazo in goal, although Joaquin Varela is expected to continue at the heart of the defence after starting both of the coach's opening matches.

Vasco da Gama possible starting lineup:

Leo Jardim; Puma Rodriguez, Carlos Cuesta, Robert Renan, Cuiabano; Cauan Barros, Thiago Mendes, Adson; Andres Gomez, Claudio Spinelli, Nuno Moreira

Independiente Medellin possible starting lineup:

Eder Chaux; Esneyder Mena, Kevin Mantilla, Joaquin Varela, Jhan Mena; Didier Moreno, Halam Loboa, Yony Gonzalez; Agustin Martegani, John Montano, Jeison Medina

We say: Vasco da Gama 2-1 Independiente Medellin

The first leg suggested there is little to separate these sides, but Vasco's home advantage could prove decisive in a tie that is likely to remain closely contested.

Medellin have shown greater attacking intent under Perea, yet their defensive frailties have also become more apparent, while Vasco demonstrated in Colombia that they can respond positively under pressure.

Expect another entertaining encounter, with the Brazilian side doing enough to edge the contest and secure their place in the Copa Sudamericana round of 16.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.