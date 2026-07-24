Preview: Vasco da Gama vs Mirassol - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 24 Jul 2026 23:28

Seeking a return to form in the Brazilian Championship, Vasco and Mirassol meet at Sao Januario in the 20th round of the competition, with kick-off at 00:30 BST on Sunday, July 26 (20:30 on Saturday in Brasília), and with just one point separating them in the table, the two sides face a direct clash that could prove decisive in the fight to escape the relegation zone.

The Cruz-Maltino will look to harness the backing of their supporters to claim a first victory under Pedro Emanuel, while Mirassol arrive in good spirits after beating Grêmio in the previous round and hope to carry that momentum with them on the road.

Coming off a defeat, Vasco know they need a win to begin the second half of the Serie A season on the right foot, while Mirassol, buoyed by their new signings, will attempt to preserve a positive record against the Rio de Janeiro club, having won all three previous meetings between the sides. Keep an eye on today's football predictions as well.

Match preview

Vasco are enduring an extremely difficult and unstable period, sitting at the top of the Brazilian Championship relegation zone with 20 points from 19 rounds and arriving under pressure after four consecutive defeats in the competition.

That poor run prompted a change in the dugout during the World Cup break, with Renato Gaucho departing and Portuguese coach Pedro Emanuel arriving once negotiations with Fernando Seabra failed to progress.

The new manager's debut did not bring the desired result, as the Cruz-Maltino were beaten 1-0 away by Vitoria in the last round, extending a winless sequence that also includes a 2-2 draw with Independiente Medellin in the Copa Sudamericana.

Despite having had little time to work with the squad, Pedro Emanuel is aiming to give the team greater defensive organisation and build a more tactically balanced outfit, and playing at Sao Januario, Vasco will hope the backing of the crowd helps them rediscover winning ways, having won five, lost four and drawn just once at home in Serie A for the 10th-best home record in the division.

The expectation is that the intensity and physical commitment demanded by the coach will prove decisive in halting the negative run, and with the Brasileirao entering its second half, Vasco know they must react quickly to climb out of the relegation zone, which means the atmosphere at Sao Januario promises to be one of considerable pressure and high expectation of a response from the team.

© Imago / Carneiro Images

Mirassol, by contrast, arrive at this fixture with a favourable record in the tie, having won all three meetings between the clubs to date.

Despite that positive history, their current position in the Brazilian Championship demands an immediate response, with the Leao Caipira occupying 18th place on 19 points from 19 rounds and a win capable of lifting them out of the relegation zone, at least temporarily.

The Sao Paulo state side gained confidence last time out by beating Gremio 2-1, a result that closed the first half of the season with the gap to their relegation rivals reduced and cut the deficit to Vasco, who sit immediately above the drop zone with just one point more, adding further significance to this weekend's meeting.

Under Rafael Guanaes's guidance, Mirassol rely on an intense, collective style of play as they seek a revival in the second half of the campaign, and the task now is to reproduce, away from the Maiao stadium, the performance they delivered against Gremio and turn their recent improvement into a run capable of pulling the team clear of the bottom of the table.

Vasco da Gama Brasileiro form:

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Vasco da Gama form (all competitions):

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Mirassol Brasileiro form:

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Mirassol form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Vasco head into Saturday's fixture with only one absentee, as Matheus Carvalho remains in physiotherapy with no timescale for a return to action, while Cuiabano, Nuno Moreira and Tche Tche are all one booking away from a suspension, having collected two yellow cards each.

With no new suspensions for this match, Pedro Emanuel should have virtually a full squad at his disposal, with Adson returning to the squad list following the trip to Colombia and Spinelli, the club's top scorer this season, remaining the principal attacking reference point.

For Mirassol, Rafael Guanaes will welcome back defender Willian Machado, who served a suspension against Gremio, although Lucas Oliveira, Walter, Andre Luis, Victor Luis, Alesson, Reinaldo and Carlos Eduardo are all on two yellow cards.

The Leao Caipira's only confirmed absentees are Negueba and Muralha, who remain in the treatment room, while Gustavo Silva, a recent signing for the club, has already been registered with the CBF and could make his debut, and Gustavo Cazonatti, also announced recently, is still awaiting clearance from the CBF before becoming available.

Vasco da Gama possible starting lineup:

Leo Jardim; Puma Rodriguez, Carlos Cuesta, Robert Renan, Cuiabano; Cauan Barros, Thiago Mendes; Adson, Johan Rojas, Andres Gomez; Claudio Spinelli

Mirassol possible starting lineup:

Walter; Igor Formiga, JoAo Victor, Willian Machado, Reinaldo; Aldo Filho, DenIlson; Edson Carioca, Japa, Alesson; Bruno Santos

We say: Vasco da Gama 1-2 Mirassol

Vasco take to the field under pressure inside the relegation zone, but with a squad strengthened compared with recent rounds and the support of Sao Januario behind them, and even so, Pedro Emanuel's side remain in an unstable phase without a win in four Serie A matches, so while they may open the scoring with the crowd behind them, they are likely to struggle to protect that advantage.

Mirassol arrive on the back of victory over Gremio and hold a favourable record against the Cruz-Maltino, and even away from home, Rafael Guanaes's side should rely on tactical organisation to turn the game around, repeating the pattern of previous rounds and confirming their good form in this direct relegation battle.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.