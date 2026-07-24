Arsenal transfer news: Viktor Gyokeres and a 'significant' sum could be enough to beat Barcelona to £102m striker

By Lewis Nolan | 24 Jul 2026 23:58

Arsenal are preparing to offer Viktor Gyokers and a significant sum for Julian Alvarez this summer, the newest report has claimed.

The Premier League season is set to begin in less than a month, and yet the champions have been relatively inactive so far despite a number of links.

Mikel Arteta's side were thought to be leading the race for Morgan Rogers, but he has since signed for Chelsea, while Liverpool appear to be ahead in the pursuit of Bradley Barcola.

The Londoners have tentatively been linked with Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez, who is valued by Transfermarkt at £102.35m, but the Argentinian has expressed his desire to move to Barcelona.

Transfer expert Miguel Martin Talavera has claimed in SER Deportivos that Atletico Madrid would rather sell the striker to a non-La Liga side rather than Barca, and Arsenal are prepared to offer a significant cash sum alongside Viktor Gyokeres to secure Alvarez.

© Imago

Julian Alvarez to Arsenal: The right Viktor Gyokeres replacement?

Alvarez contrasts significantly with Gyokeres, who prefers to play on the shoulder of defenders and stretch opposition backlines.

The Atletico forward is quick enough to run in behind, but he is also comfortable receiving the ball under pressure, and his 5ft 7in frame helps him to avoid tackles.

Gyokeres is 6ft 2in and found it difficult to control possession in deeper areas when under pressure, while he also found it difficult to win battles numerous opposition defenders across the pitch.

Alvarez at 26 is two years younger than Gyokeres and is versatile enough to play across the frontline, something that could help Arsenal's attack become more fluid next season.

© Imago

Premier League title race: Why Arsenal need Julian Alvarez

Arsenal only scored 71 goals in the Premier League last season, yet they managed to win the title thanks to their immense defensive performances, though they did play on the margins.

It is difficult to see the Gunners being as defensively resilient given William Saliba is set to miss an extended period, while it is hard to imagine the Londoners being as fortunate with refereeing decisions next term.

Arteta will need his attacking options to help ease the pressure on his defence in 2026-27, but they are unlikely to be able to offer much output without reinforcements.

Making additions in the forward line is also imperative considering Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz have both experienced injury issues, and Arsenal may not be able to rely on the attackers to remain fit.