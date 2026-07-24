Transfer news and rumours today: Romelu Lukaku's Napoli future decided as Nottingham Forest miss out on Estudiantes prospect

By Seye Omidiora | 24 Jul 2026 23:46

Serie A heavyweights Napoli are believed to have decided to part ways with veteran striker Romelu Lukaku ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The Belgian international enjoyed an impressive run at the 2026 World Cup but faces a highly uncertain domestic future after discussions over his contract broke down.

Get Football News Italy reports that club executives recently held a decisive meeting with his agent Federico Pastorello to resolve his situation in Naples.

The two parties failed to reach an amicable agreement, prompting the Italian outfit to place the 33-year-old firmly on the transfer market.

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is keen to trim the club's wage bill and requested that the forward accept a significant salary reduction.

Lukaku is understood to have swiftly rejected the proposal, refusing to do the club any financial favours and reinforcing the boardroom consensus that a summer departure makes logical sense for all involved.

The former Chelsea and Everton target man earns a lucrative wage and has just 12 months remaining on his current deal at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Forest lose out on Estudiantes youngster to Serie A club

© Imago / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Bologna are believed to have successfully secured the signature of highly rated Argentine midfielder Mikel Amondarain following extensive negotiations with Estudiantes.

The Serie A outfit managed to fend off late interest from Premier League side Nottingham Forest to finalise the agreement.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Rossoblu agreed a transfer package worth an initial €10m (£8.5m) alongside a further €2m (£1.7m) in performance-related add-ons to bring the prospect to Europe.

The 21-year-old is now expected to travel to Italy to undergo his mandatory medical examinations on Tuesday before signing a long-term contract.

Nottingham Forest had initially explored a potential move for the youth academy graduate but failed to submit a formal proposal to challenge the Italian club.

Estudiantes remained resolute during early negotiations and quickly rejected preliminary bids from both Bologna and Real Betis earlier in the summer window.

The persistence of the Italian side ultimately paid dividends as they met the necessary financial demands required to sanction the sale.

Amondarain established himself as a vital component in Argentina and will now look to translate his impressive domestic form into the Italian top flight ahead of the new campaign.

Juventus target Serie A star as Martinez alternative

© Iconsport / Daniel McGregor-Huyer / ZUMA Press Wire

Juventus are actively exploring alternative options to strengthen their goalkeeping department ahead of the new Serie A campaign.

The Italian heavyweights had initially identified Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez as their primary transfer target this summer.

However, negotiations have stalled significantly after boardroom executives in Turin reportedly undervalued the experienced Argentine international during their preliminary contact with the Premier League outfit.

As a result, the Bianconeri have shifted their attention toward securing the services of Parma shot-stopper Zion Suzuki to avoid a protracted transfer saga.

According to Sky Sports News, the Old Lady held formal discussions regarding the Japan international during a scheduled Serie A meeting on Thursday.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper recently impressed for Japan at the 2026 World Cup and has attracted concrete interest from several prominent Premier League clubs.

In a bid to forestall intense English competition, Juventus are said to be actively attempting to negotiate a reduced upfront fee and could potentially include fringe players as makeweights in the proposed deal.

Should the ambitious move for Suzuki fail to materialise, Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is believed to be a prominent fallback option on the club's extensive recruitment shortlist.