Preview: Athletico Paranaense vs Internacional - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 24 Jul 2026 22:39

Athletico Paranaense will be aiming to extend their winning run when they welcome Internacional to the Arena da Baixada on Saturday for round 20 of the 2026 Brasileiro.

The Furacao are chasing a fourth successive victory after coming from behind to beat Sao Paulo 2-1, while Internacional sit 14th in the table after suffering a 2-1 home defeat to Cruzeiro last time out.

Match preview

Nobody had Athletico-PR among the four best teams in the Brasileirao following their return from Serie B. Odair Hellmann, however, has built a team that quickly grasped what it needed to do to survive in the top flight and then began fighting for a good deal more. With 33 points from 19 rounds, the Furacao close out the first half of the campaign in the top four and can now look at the 2027 Copa Libertadores as a realistic target.

In the last round, the side offered further evidence of its character. Having fallen behind following an error from goalkeeper Santos, they returned after half time with a different attitude and turned the game around to win 2-1, with two goals from Leozinho inside five minutes. It was the kind of response that separates competitive teams from also-rans, and Athletico have shown this season that they belong in the former group.

The foundation of the campaign is the defence. They have conceded 19 goals in 19 games, with only Palmeiras and Flamengo breached fewer times. The back three of Arthur Dias, Aguirre and Esquivel provides security, and goalkeeper Santos is in excellent form. Further forward, Kevin Viveros remains the outright top scorer in the competition with 11 goals, while Mendoza creates space out wide with his pace and close dribbling.

Benavidez is still sidelined with knee pain, but Portilla, back after the World Cup with Colombia, adds to the options in midfield. Leozinho, the hero of the last round, is expected to continue alongside Viveros in attack.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Internacional find themselves in the opposite situation. Three straight defeats and five consecutive games without a win. The Colorado's last victory in the Brasileirao came on May 16, when they thrashed Vasco 4-1. Their current league position is alarming: 14th on 21 points, just one place above the relegation zone. The first half of the season ended on a bitter note and with no clear sign that matters will improve in the short term.

The restart after the World Cup only made the picture worse. Against Cruzeiro at the Beira-Rio, Pezzolano's side conceded to Kaio Jorge in the first half, lost Vitor Gabriel to a straight red card 13 minutes into the second period and then watched Matheus Pereira extend the lead. Carbonero pulled one back late on, but the 2-1 scoreline masked a disjointed performance. The supporters, who were already growing impatient, left the stadium once again with little to believe in.

The transfer window reshaped the squad without addressing the underlying problems. Borre, the top scorer of the season with nine goals, was sold to River Plate. Bruno Tabata also departed. Chilean defender Maripan made his debut against Cruzeiro but still needs match sharpness, while midfielder Calebe was not even named in the squad. Alerrandro, the only recognised centre forward at the club, reported back overweight and has not delivered what was expected. Inter are searching the market for another forward, but a new signing is unlikely to be available for Saturday.

Pezzolano returns to the dugout after serving a suspension, and that may lend the team a little more organisation. The problems, though, run deeper than the presence of a coach on the touchline. In Curitiba, against one of the most competitive teams in the division, the Colorado arrive as a side trying to put out a fire that keeps spreading.

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Team News

© Imago / Pera Photo Press

The good news for Odair Hellmann was the return of forward Kevin Viveros, who has recovered from knee pain and is available again. Midfielder Bruno Zapelli, on the other hand, remains out after suffering an ankle sprain during the mid-season break, while Gaston Benavidez and Felipinho are still absent and depend on an assessment from the medical department to discover whether they will be fit to face Internacional.

Compared with the last match, the one certain change is the absence of the young Arthur Dias, suspended after picking up his third yellow card. Carlos Teran and Leo Pele are the candidates to replace the number four.

Internacional, for their part, arrive under pressure after the home defeat by Cruzeiro on the resumption of the Brasileirao. Beyond the negative result, the coaching staff have begun monitoring the physical condition of the squad ahead of the trip to Curitiba. As things stand, Alan Rodriguez remains in the hands of the medical department, Kayky continues his recovery from knee surgery and Rochet is still being treated for back pain, while Vitor Gabriel, sent off against the Raposa, is unavailable.

The Colorado board continue to work on rebuilding the squad after the departure of Rafael Borre. Guillermo Maripan has already joined the group and is competing for a place in defence, while the club press on with their search for a new centre forward for the remainder of the season. Even after the setback against Cruzeiro, the head coach is expected to keep much of his first-choice side intact.

Athletico Paranaense possible starting lineup:

Santos; Carlos Teran (Leo Pele), Aguirre, Esquivel; Gilberto, Jadson, Luiz Gustavo, Joao Cruz, Mendoza (Claudinho); Leozinho (Rivaldo), Kevin Viveros. Manager: Odair Hellmann.

Internacional possible starting lineup:

Anthoni; Bruno Gomes, Gabriel Mercado, Maripan (Juninho), Bernabei; Villagra, Bruno Henrique, Alan Patrick (Calebe); Carbonero, Alerrandro, Vitinho. Manager: Paulo Pezzolano.

We say: Athletico Paranaense 2-0 Internacional

Athletico are expected to make a fast start and put Internacional under sustained pressure, with Kevin Viveros, the competition's leading scorer, likely to pose the biggest threat in the final third.

Inter could find opportunities on the counter or from set pieces, but they may be forced to take greater risks if they fall behind, potentially leaving space for the Furacao to exploit and put the contest beyond reach.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.