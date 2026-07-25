Man United transfer news: Amazon documentary gives 'lifeline' to £34m star as Michael Carrick readies for Premier League

By Lewis Nolan | 25 Jul 2026 01:16

Manchester United have invited Marcus Rashford to be part of a documentary about the club next season, the newest report has revealed.

The Red Devils managed to beat Rosenborg 5-0 on Friday, winning their second game of pre-season, and it will please boss Michael Carrick that five different players found their way onto the scoresheet.

United are expected to focus most of their remaining transfer budget on strengthening their midfield, which may make offensive additions unlikely, though there could still be exits in that department.

Barcelona opted against permanently signing Rashford, who is valued at £34m by Transfermarkt, and many observers would not be surprised if he left the club this summer considering he only has two years left on his Red Devils contract.

The Mirror claim that United executives have asked Rashford if he would like to be included in Amazon's documentary of the club next season, hinting at a possible future at Old Trafford for the Englishman.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Marcus Rashford transfer news: Matheus Cunha replacement?

Rashford's relationship with Red Devils fans has been somewhat strained since his fallout with Ruben Amorim in 2024, and the prospect of him returning to the squad may be unpalatable.

However, there is an argument that he could be a viable internal solution to the club's problems out wide, with Matheus Cunha not a natural fit for the left of attack.

The Brazilian prefers to operate in central areas, and Carrick's side may encounter difficulties in the final third if he is seen as an automatic starter on that flank.

Rashford performs his best work closer to the box, but the 28-year-old's immense pace does make him a threat when isolated out wide, and he could be a useful option for the United boss.

© Iconsport / GSI

2026-27 Premier League season: Is Rashford a gamble worth taking?

There is no doubt that Rashford has failed to live up to the standards he had previously set, with the winger having scored 17 Premier League goals in 2019-20, as well as in 2022-23.

The attacker scored eight league goals for Barcelona last term, and though he was not always a guaranteed starter at the Catalan club, he was frustratingly inconsistent.

Relying on Rashford could be risky next term, but if he was to play a role alongside Cunha, perhaps United could push back the need to sign a left-winger until the summer of 2027.

While the left side of attack may be a concern for fans, United will find it impossible to address all areas of need in one windo, especially when reinforcing midfield must be seen as the club's priority.