Preview: Vasco da Gama vs Barracas Central - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 26 May 2026 10:14

Vasco da Gama will host Barracas Central on Wednesday, May 27, at Sao Januario in the decisive final Group G fixture of the Copa Sudamericana, with the Brazilian side needing victory and favourable results elsewhere to secure direct qualification to the round of 16 after their 3-1 defeat to Olimpia last time out cost them top spot and left Renato Gaucho’s men dependent on Audax Italiano taking points from the Paraguayan side in Chile.

The Cruzmaltino currently sit second in the standings on seven points and are expected to adopt an aggressive approach in front of a packed Sao Januario crowd, with the match also representing Vasco’s penultimate home fixture before the World Cup break and adding even greater significance to an already high-pressure encounter.

Match preview

Vasco arrive for the decisive clash knowing their task is straightforward but difficult, as they must defeat Barracas Central and hope Olimpia fail to win, while pressure on Renato Gaucho has intensified following a heavy 3-0 defeat to RB Bragantino in the Brasileirao that reportedly led the manager to offer his resignation amid growing unrest around the club.

The Brazilian side sit 16th in the Campeonato Brasileiro standings with 20 points from 17 matches and, although they have shown resilience by recovering from losing positions against Palmeiras, Sao Paulo and Fluminense, inconsistency continues to undermine confidence within the squad and increase criticism from supporters directed at players such as Lucas Piton, Saldivia, Tche Tche and Brenner.

In the Copa Sudamericana, Vasco occupy second place in Group G with seven points and not only require victory to maintain realistic hopes of direct qualification but could also need a convincing margin given Olimpia’s superior goal difference of plus two compared to Vasco’s plus one.

Renato Gaucho’s return to the touchline after serving a suspension is viewed internally as a major boost for the squad, while Vasco also received positive news this week after Andres Gomez earned a call-up to Colombia’s World Cup squad, making him the club’s first World Cup representative since Martin Silva featured for Uruguay at the 2018 tournament in Russia.

© Iconsport / Nestor J. Beremblum/Alamy

Barracas Central travel to Rio de Janeiro already eliminated from the Copa Sudamericana but still enjoying a competitive domestic campaign, with the Argentine side sitting fifth in their league and remaining firmly in contention for the decisive stages of the season while carrying far less pressure into this encounter.

The visitors remain defined by their tactical discipline after holding Vasco to a goalless draw in the reverse fixture, with manager Ruben Insua alternating between four and five-man defensive systems throughout the campaign to make Barracas Central a difficult side to break down.

Rodrigo Insua and Facundo Bruera lead the Argentine side’s scoring charts with three goals apiece, while Dardo Miloc and Ivan Tapia provide balance in midfield, Tomas Porra dictates the creative play and Jhonatan Candia alongside Gonzalo Morales offer pace and danger on the counter-attack.

Vasco da Gama Copa Sudamericana form:

DLWWL

Vasco da Gama form (all competitions):

WWDLL

Barracas Central Copa Sudamericana form:

DDDLL

Barracas Central form (all competitions):

DDLLL

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Vasco continue to deal with injury concerns ahead of the decisive showdown at Sao Januario, with Cuiabano remaining doubtful because of a muscular problem while Paulo Henrique, Jair and Mateus Carvalho are all still recovering, leaving Renato Gaucho with limited alternatives in defence, midfield and attack.

Barracas Central, by contrast, arrive in Rio with a largely healthy and settled squad, and despite already being eliminated from the competition, the Argentine club are still expected to field a strong side built around the influence of Rodrigo Insua, Dardo Miloc and Ivan Tapia.

Sao Januario is expected to provide an intense atmosphere for what feels like a continental final, with Vasco fully aware that another setback would dramatically increase the pressure surrounding both the squad and Renato Gaucho.

Vasco approach Wednesday’s encounter knowing group-stage elimination would deepen the crisis around the club, and the expectation is therefore that the Brazilian side will respond with an aggressive display against a Barracas Central team that no longer has anything tangible to play for, making a convincing home victory appear the most likely outcome.

Vasco da Gama possible starting lineup:

Leo Jardim; Puma Rodriguez, Saldivia, Robert Renan, Piton; Hugo Moura, Cauan Barros, Tche Tche; Johan Rojas, Andres Gomez, Spinelli

Barracas Central possible starting lineup:

Marcelo Mino; Nicolas Capraro, Fernando Tobio, Gaston Campi; Rafael Barrios, Dardo Miloc, Ivan Tapia, Rodrigo Insua; Norberto Briasco, Gonzalo Morales, Manuel Duarte

We say: Vasco da Gama 3-1 Barracas Central

Vasco approach Wednesday’s encounter knowing elimination at the group stage would further deepen the crisis surrounding the club, and the expectation is that the Brazilian side will respond with an aggressive and determined performance in front of their home supporters.

Barracas Central no longer have anything tangible to fight for in the competition, and although their organisation could frustrate Vasco at times, the hosts appear to possess enough attacking quality and urgency to secure a convincing victory at Sao Januario.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.