Preview: Millonarios vs O'Higgins - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 26 May 2026 09:42

Millonarios will host O'Higgins on Tuesday, May 26, at 13:00 in the sixth and final Group C fixture of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana, with the decisive encounter set to take place in Bogota as both sides battle for qualification to the next round.

Millonarios enter the match second in the group on eight points and can secure progression with a draw, while third-placed O'Higgins sit on seven points and must win to keep their hopes of advancing alive.

Match preview

Millonarios head into their decisive final Group C encounter knowing their destiny remains firmly in their own hands.

Fabian Bustos’s men currently sit second in the standings on eight points, just one behind leaders Sao Paulo, meaning victory could not only secure progression but potentially see the Colombian side finish top of the group should results elsewhere go in their favour.

The Colombian outfit boosted their qualification hopes with a hard-fought 1-1 draw away to Sao Paulo at the Morumbi in their previous outing, after falling behind early to Luciano’s opener, Millonarios responded strongly and were rewarded late on when Jorge Hurtado struck in the 80th minute to preserve a crucial point in Brazil.

That result further highlighted the momentum building around the Bogota-based side, who know even a draw against O'Higgins would be enough to guarantee a play-off place, while all three points could secure automatic qualification to the next stage depending on Sao Paulo’s result against Boston River.

Rodrigo Contreras remains the standout attacking figure for the hosts, having scored four goals in the competition, including the preliminary rounds - although the striker missed a late penalty against Sao Paulo, he still delivered another influential performance and continues to be Millonarios’ main attacking threat.

Millonarios also arrive in encouraging form domestically and continentally, having drawn 2-2 with Boyaca Chico in the Copa BetPlay, shared the points with Sao Paulo in the Sudamericana, edged Patriotas 3-2, defeated Llaneros 1-0 and claimed an impressive 4-2 away victory over Boston River.

Across their last 28 matches, Millonarios have recorded 12 wins, giving them a 43 per cent success rate, both teams have scored in 61 per cent of those fixtures, while 57 per cent have produced over 2.5 goals.

© Imago / Photosport

Meanwhile, O'Higgins travel to Bogota facing a must-win situation after slipping to third place on seven points following a costly 3-2 defeat away to Boston River in Uruguay.

Despite the setback, qualification remains within reach for El Capo de Provincia, as victory over Millonarios would see the Chilean side leapfrog their opponents in the standings and advance to the next round.

The defeat in Uruguay proved particularly damaging considering it was Boston River’s first victory of the group stage despite the hosts already having little chance of progressing, leaving O'Higgins with no margin for error heading into the final round.

Arnaldo Castillo continues to be one of the visitors’ key attacking weapons after scoring twice in five Sudamericana appearances, including one of the goals in O'Higgins’ 2-0 victory over Millonarios on the opening matchday.

However, consistency has been difficult to find for Lucas Bovaglio's side in recent weeks, O'Higgins have suffered defeats to Boston River and Universidad de Concepcion, though they also managed a 2-1 win over Everton in the Copa de la Liga alongside draws against Sao Paulo and Deportes Limache.

The visitors have won 13 of their last 26 matches, posting a 50 per cent win rate, while both teams have scored in half of those games and 42 per cent have featured more than 2.5 goals.

Millonarios Copa Sudamericana form:

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Millonarios form (all competitions):

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O'Higgins Copa Sudamericana form:

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O'Higgins form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Millonarios enter the match with a clear advantage in both the standings and the qualification equation, as the Colombian side can secure progression with a draw while victory could even see them finish top of the group if Sao Paulo fail to beat Boston River.

Fabian Bustos’s side will once again rely heavily on the attacking influence of Rodrigo Contreras and the confidence generated from a strong recent run that has produced three wins and two draws in their last five matches.

O'Higgins, meanwhile, arrive in Bogota with no margin for error after missing a huge opportunity in their 3-2 defeat to Boston River, leaving the Chilean side needing victory to remain in contention for qualification.

El Capo de Provincia must rediscover the defensive solidity and attacking efficiency that inspired their 2-0 win over Millonarios on the opening matchday if they are to cope with the demands of another high-pressure encounter.

Millonarios possible starting lineup:

Diego Novoa; Andres Llinas, Edgar Elizalde, Jorge Arias, Sebastian Valencia; Sebastian del Castillo Viveros, Rodrigo Urena, David Mackalister Silva, Mateo Garcia; Rodrigo Contreras, Leo Castro

O'Higgins possible starting lineup:

Omar Carabali; Felipe Faundez, Nicolas Garrido, Luis Pavez, Leandro Diaz; Martin Maturana, Felipe Ogaz, Juan Leiva; Francisco Gonzalez, Arnaldo Castillo, Martin Sarrafiore

We say: Millonarios 2-1 O'Higgins

Millonarios enter the decisive clash with the benefit of home advantage, a stronger position in the standings and multiple pathways to progression, while their performance away to Sao Paulo demonstrated they can remain competitive even in difficult environments.

O'Higgins already proved capable of defeating Millonarios earlier in the competition, but the Chilean side arrive under enormous pressure following their costly loss to Boston River, and that need to chase victory may ultimately leave them vulnerable defensively.

Considering the context, current form and Millonarios’ strength in Bogota, the Colombian side appear slightly better placed to edge the contest and secure progression in the Copa Sudamericana.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.