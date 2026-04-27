Preview: Millonarios vs Sao Paulo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 27 Apr 2026 22:55 , Last updated: 27 Apr 2026 22:57

Sao Paulo travel to El Campin Stadium on Wednesday to take on Millonarios in matchday three of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana group stage. Both sides are in Group C, alongside O'Higgins FC and Boston River.

The Tricolor lead the group with six points from two matches, while Millonarios sit on three points and look to stay in contention.

Wednesday’s encounter revives memories of 2007, when the Colombian side eliminated their Brazilian hosts in the quarter-finals.

Match preview

Millonarios arrive at this week's fixture in high spirits after a 2-0 victory over Deportes Tolima at El Campin last Thursday, a result that lifted them into the Liga BetPlay play-off positions. The win brought renewed confidence and showcased a more organised side—qualities head coach Fabian Bustos will look to replicate against Sao Paulo.

David Mackalister Silva opened the scoring in the first half before Leonardo Castro converted a penalty in the 57th minute. Castro leads Millonarios' scoring chart this season with six goals, and his form is an encouraging sign ahead of this continental clash.

Millonarios have been inconsistent across the season, winning just one of their five matches prior to the Tolima fixture. In the Copa Sudamericana, however, things look more favourable—three points earned against Boston River have kept them in the hunt. Playing at home, at Bogota's altitude, remains their greatest asset.

Sebastian Valencia has been the standout performer this season, with Rodrigo Urena and Jorge Arias also key figures for Bustos. To topple the group leaders, Millonarios will need all three at their best, backed by the home support at El Campin.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Meanwhile, Sao Paulo secured an important 1-0 victory over Mirassol on Sunday night in matchday 13 of the Brasileiro, played at the Brinco de Ouro da Princesa stadium in Campinas.

Luciano scored the winner with a header in the 76th minute, converting Wendell's cross. The result not only ended a poor run in the league but also moved the Tricolor back into the top four.

With the win, Sao Paulo reached 23 points and overtook Bahia in the Brasileiro. The result arrives at the perfect moment: just three days later, the club travel to Bogota for a crucial Sudamericana clash to maintain their grip on top spot in Group C.

The Mirassol match was the first in a gruelling run of seven consecutive away fixtures, with the Morumbis unavailable due to concerts. After Bogota, the Tricolor face Bahia in Braganca Paulista and Juventude in Caxias do Sul. The schedule is demanding, but the morale boost from this win could prove vital.

Once again, Luciano was the standout performer. Sao Paulo's number 10 has been the defining figure of the season—scoring in consecutive matches and carrying the team through difficult spells. Head coach Roger Machado, under internal pressure, treated this fixture as the first step towards easing tensions, and the result offers a vital boost ahead of the trip to Colombia.

Millonarios Copa Sudamericana form:

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Sao Paulo Copa Sudamericana form:

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Sao Paulo form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Millonarios go into the match with several key absentees. Radamel Falcao suffered a fractured cheekbone against America de Cali and is ruled out, first-choice goalkeeper Diego Novoa is suspended, and defender Jorge Arias remains sidelined through injury.

With so many absentees, Bustos will need to improvise in key areas. Sebastian Valencia and top scorer Leonardo Castro will bear the greatest responsibility for the hosts as they face the group leaders.

São Paulo also head into the match with injury concerns. Pablo Maia, Marcos Antonio, Lucas Moura, and Ferreirinha remain sidelined—absences that weigh particularly heavily in midfield.

Even so, the Tricolor arrive on the back of a win over Mirassol, with Luciano once again proving decisive. The number 10 is in top form and will be Roger Machado's primary attacking threat in Bogota.

Millonarios possible starting lineup:

De Amores; Sarabia, Llinas, Banguero; Valencia, Urena, Garcia, Silva, Castillo; L Castro, D Castro

Sao Paulo possible starting lineup:

Rafael; Ramon, Alan Franco, Sabino, Diaz; Bobadilla, Danielzinho; Artur, Luciano, Cauly; Calleri

We say: Millonarios 0-2 Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo arrive in Bogota as outright Group C leaders, with six points from two matches and no goals conceded in the Sudamericana. Saturday's victory over Mirassol keeps the Tricolor on a strong run, and Luciano's current form makes the Sao Paulo attack dangerous, even away from home.

Millonarios, despite the advantage of playing at El Campin with home support and altitude on their side, take to the pitch without Falcao, their first-choice goalkeeper, and several other key players. With so many losses and inconsistent league form, Sao Paulo are tipped to come out on top in a closely-fought encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.