Why do Chelsea want Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson?

By Matthew Cooper | 28 Jul 2026 16:45

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson this summer, in an apparent departure from BlueCo's typical transfer policy.

The Blues have generally focused on signing younger players since BlueCo took charge, with Tosin Adarabioyo the only player over the age of 25 to join since the summer of 2023.

As a result, Chelsea's reported moves for 35-year-old Welbeck and 36-year-old Henderson have come as something of a surprise.

However, it is clear that Chelsea have been looking to add more experience this summer, having also attempted to sign 32-year-old John Stones and 33-year-old Granit Xhaka.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at some of the reasons behind Chelsea's change in strategy.

Eghbali's "experience" hint

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Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali hinted at the change back in April when he spoke at CAA's World Congress of Sport, admitting they needed some more "experience".

Eghbali said: "We've got to be better on a few things, to add more ready-made players at this part of the project, to take (it) to the next level, to be consistent over time. We recognise we need balance. You tweak a model, you improve, you learn from mistakes.

"We do have a core (of) good players, global players. Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Levi Colwill, Estevao Willian, Reece James.

"The view is now that we're here with a great core base, to add some of that experience, to take the team to the next level and have consistency. That fact is not lost on us."

The pursuit of players like Welbeck and Henderson would certainly add more experience to Chelsea's dressing room and the pair could prove to be shrewd acquisitions if the deals are completed.

Why Welbeck and Henderson?

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Chelsea had the youngest average starting lineup age in the Premier League last season at 24 years and 194 days old and their inexperience proved to be a major issue as they finished 10th.

The Blues were one of the most ill-disciplined teams in the league, which suggested a lack of maturity as they picked up twice as many red cards as any other club (eight) and 88 yellow cards.

Chelsea's Champions League exit to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain was also a major worry as a combination of individual errors, a lack of concentration and ill-discipline saw them lose 8-2 on aggregate.

Those issues have also been exacerbated by the departure of proven winner Marc Cucurella and suggestions that vice-captain Enzo Fernandez could also leave the club this summer.

New manager Xabi Alonso is known to value leadership and experience, having signed four players over the age of 27 in his first full season at Bayer Leverkusen when they went on to win their first Bundesliga title, and the potential additions of Welbeck and Henderson could have a similar impact for Chelsea.

Last season, Joao Pedro was the only Chelsea player to score more than 10 league goals and Welbeck would provide cover and competition for the Brazilian.

Liam Delap managed just one league goal and could be on the way out of Stamford Bridge, while Welbeck has hit double figures in his last two league campaigns for Brighton.

The veteran striker is known for his consummate professionalism and has only missed six games through injury in the last two years, having overcome the fitness issues that plagued him earlier in his career.

Henderson, meanwhile, would likely have less of a role to play on the pitch than Welbeck, with the midfielder's leadership his biggest selling point.

Having lifted six major trophies as Liverpool captain, Henderson was included in the England squad for the recent World Cup primarily due to his impact in the dressing room.

"He gets everyone together," Jude Bellingham said when asked about Henderson's importance before the tournament. “If there's a problem between two people, he'll bring them together. He's that kind of person who even the staff will go to to sort out issues.

“He's got no ego when it comes to supporting the team. He's a Premier League and Champions League-winning captain, and he was doing the sets for the finishing. He doesn’t have to do stuff like that; he doesn't have to be that humble. Every day he's relentless in training, pushing everyone to be better."

Whether Chelsea end up signing either player remains to be seen, but their interest in the pair signals a clear change in their recruitment strategy which could help a talented young squad fulfil its potential.