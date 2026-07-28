Chelsea news: Xabi Alonso reacts to 10-goal Western Sydney Wanderers thriller, Jordan Henderson, Danny Welbeck talks

By Darren Plant | 28 Jul 2026 14:17

Xabi Alonso has described Chelsea's pre-season friendly with Western Sydney Wanderers as "very useful" after the Blues recorded a 6-4 victory.

The Spaniard named a youthful XI for his first official friendly, with only four first-team players being selected.

A lack of experience showed as Chelsea found themselves 2-1, 3-2 and 4-3 down before a late Joao Pedro hat-trick earned a thrilling win.

While the overall performance will be criticised, Alonso can take positives from the resolve of his team as his squad bid to impress.

© Imago / AAP

Alonso reacts to Chelsea, Western Sydney Wanderers thriller

As per BBC Sport's Nizaar Kinsella, Alonso said: "It was a very useful friendly that we can learn from today."

Meanwhile, as per football.london's Bobby Vincent, the Blues boss added: "There were moments we were struggling for solutions, we need to correct that.

"Our game management, we can learn from today. They were pressing high, and we need to find solutions. It will happen often in all the games.

"The more situations we have like this, the better it is for us to find the solutions. It's going to be useful for the future, minutes for everyone, no injuries."

© Imago / News Images

Alonso speaks on Henderson, Welbeck Chelsea links

On Monday, Chelsea were linked with both Brentford's Jordan Henderson and Brighton & Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck, a clear shift in transfer approach by BlueCo.

While Alonso did not want to speak specifically on the pair, he hinted that there was a desire to add more experience to the group.

Alonso said: "I am sure that from today until the last day that there will be a lot of links.

"To comment on them all will be a hard task, but we need balance, to have a complete squad and make a good team."

Chelsea are next in action when they face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday morning (UK time).