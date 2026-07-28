Chelsea transfer news: Filip Jorgensen leaves pre-season tour amid 'interest' from two clubs

By Darren Plant | 28 Jul 2026 12:30

Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen has left the club's pre-season tour of Australia amid alleged interest from Strasbourg and Coventry City.

Even though the Denmark international was included in a 27-player travelling group, he has already expressed a desire to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Mike Penders is expected to challenge Robert Sanchez for the number-one spot under Xabi Alonso, essentially leaving Jorgensen as third choice should he stay put.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, it is likely that Jorgensen will be making the switch to Strasbourg.

© Imago / Ulrich Hufnagel

Jorgensen attracting Strasbourg, Coventry interest

The report claims that an agreement is 'almost done' to join Strasbourg over the coming days.

While it is claimed that discussions over wages are currently ongoing, it does not specify whether the 24-year-old would move to Stade de la Meinau on a permanent or temporary basis.

However, BBC Sport says that Jorgensen would be moving to the fellow BlueCo-owned club on loan.

At the same time, Coventry City are also said to be monitoring the situation having failed to get a deal over the line for last season's loanee Carl Rushworth.

Coventry would likely have to match any salary offered by Strasbourg to stay competitive in the race for the former Villarreal stopper's signature.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Odd move by BlueCo

Over the last 24 hours, BlueCo have changed their approach to the transfer market by making bids for Brentford midfielder Jordan Henderson and Brighton & Hove Albion forward Danny Welbeck.

Bringing in a duo with masses of experience will go down well with the majority of Chelsea supporters.

Nevertheless, allowing Jorgensen to join Strasbourg would take up one of Chelsea's six foreign loan slots.

Generally-speaking, they are reserved for players who have a future at Chelsea, but Jorgensen is likely to have played his last game for the club.