Chelsea transfer news: BlueCo's 'masterplan' to sign the 'new Michael Essien' — via Strasbourg first, then Stamford Bridge

By Axel Clody | 28 Jul 2026 11:37

Strasbourg are pushing hard to sign Caleb Yirenkyi, the 20-year-old midfielder dubbed the "new Michael Essien." Chelsea's involvement is proving crucial to the deal.

In recent months, Arsenal and Chelsea had both expressed interest in Yirenkyi. The Ghanaian midfielder has drawn comparisons with former Blues star Michael Essien during his time at Nordsjaelland in Denmark, and the 20-year-old has just featured in all four of Ghana's matches at the 2026 World Cup.

That exposure should accelerate his departure. According to L'Equipe, Yirenkyi is expected to leave the Danish club this summer, with Strasbourg "pushing hard to sign" the Ghanaian international.

Strasbourg press to land Yirenkyi

© Imago / IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

The youngster is a genuine Swiss army knife, a natural central midfielder who can also operate as a number six, centre-back or right-back.

Strasbourg want to add him to their squad to strengthen their defensive department. Nordsjaelland, who have already rebuffed approaches from Porto and Coventry, are expected to demand at least £21 million (€25 million) excluding bonuses.

Significant competition is expected, but the Alsatian club can count on Chelsea's support to get the deal done. As mentioned, the Blues had been interested in the 20-year-old and could effectively bring this gem into the BlueCo consortium via Strasbourg.

BlueCo present a concrete career plan involving Chelsea

© Imago / PsnewZ

According to Danish outlet Bold, BlueCo have presented a concrete career plan to Yirenkyi. The midfielder would initially settle in Alsace before potentially joining the London club if he delivers in France. The pathway between the two partner clubs is frequently used.

Emmanuel Emegha and Valentin Barco both left Strasbourg this summer, where they were key players, to join Chelsea. The Blues' presence appears important in this deal to convince Yirenkyi and gain an edge over the competition by offering a long-term project.

Bold also reports that the midfielder should fetch a minimum of £25 million (€30 million) for Nordsjaelland. It remains to be seen what form the deal takes: a direct purchase by Strasbourg or an acquisition by Chelsea with an immediate loan to the Alsatian club.