Preview: Ajax vs FK Vojvodina - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 28 Jul 2026 11:30 , Last updated: 28 Jul 2026 11:31

Ajax play host to FK Vojvodina in the second leg of their Conference League second qualifying fixture on Thursday night.

Having prevailed 4-1 from the first leg, the Dutch giants will be expecting to cruise into the next round in Amsterdam.

Match preview

Having been brought to Ajax to take the club back into Eredivisie title contention and win the Conference League, it was imperative that Michel delivered a victory in last week's first leg.

FK Vojvodina's 28th-minute equaliser in Serbia had the potential to lead to another disappointing 90 minutes for a fanbase that has slowly lost patience.

However, goals either side of half time put Ajax in control, before a 93rd-minute effort from Mohamed Abdalla realistically ensured that Ajax will book their place in the third qualifying round.

Michel can be left encouraged by Ajax's form throughout the summer, with victories also coming against the likes of Olympiacos and Burnley.

Should Ajax prevail from this tie, they will face either Shelbourne or Nomme Kalju in the next round.

As for FK Vojvodina, their 2026-27 European campaign is on the brink of reaching an early conclusion.

Losing 5-1 on aggregate to Ferencvaros in the Europa League second qualifying round suggested that this tie would be a step up too far, and they will be left to focus on domestic matters barring the most impressive result in their history.

The Serbian side have now failed to win any of their last 11 European matches in normal time, suffering 10 defeats and only beating Maribor 1-0 in 2024-25 after extra time.

Miroslav Tanjga has left his role as head coach since the first leg, with a permanent replacement yet to be appointed.

FK Vojvodina suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Red Star Belgrade on Sunday.

Ajax Conference League form:

W

FK Vojvodina Conference League form:

L

FK Vojvodina form (all competitions):

L L W L L

Team News

© Iconsport / Iconsport

Michel made 10 changes for the friendly against Burnley on Sunday, only retaining Aaron Bouwman in the Ajax XI.

While the majority of the side from the first leg is likely to start this fixture, Maher Carrizo and Marcos Leonardo were among those to only get 45 minutes at the weekend, increasing the chances of a start here.

Seventeen-year-old starlet Abdellah Ouazane is also pushing for an opportunity after impressing in pre-season.

Caretaker FK Vojvodina boss Ljubisa Dundjerski switched to a 5-4-1 against Red Star Belgrade, and it kept his side in the game until their hosts made it 3-1 in the 93rd minute.

Assuming that the Serbian outfit still have ambitions to progress, the same team could be selected here.

Nardin Mulahusejnovic, a summer signing from FC Noah Yerevan, is expected to lead the line having already scored three times in two league appearances for his new club.

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Paes; Rosa, Bouwman, Blind, Wijndal; Gloukh, Regeer, Klaassen; Carrizo, Leonardo, Godts

FK Vojvodina possible starting lineup:

Rosic; Nikolic, Szucs, Crnomarkovic, Petrovic, Sukacev; Randjelovic, Djakovac, Zukic, Kolarevic; Mulahusejnovic

We say: Ajax 3-0 FK Vojvodina (Ajax to win 7-1 on aggregate)

Although Michel may decide to make a number of alterations for this contest, the outcome should still be the same. We expect an early goal from Ajax to end any realistic chance of a Vojvodina comeback, subsequently resulting in a routine night.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.