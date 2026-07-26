Transfer news and rumours today: Everton's striker 'challenge', Rafael Leao latest, Leeds United's Ajax battle

By Lewis Nolan | 26 Jul 2026 11:50

Everton would find it a challenge to match the wage demands of Dusan Vlahovic, the latest report has claimed.

With the Premier League set to begin again next month, the Toffees are said to still be on the lookout for offensive reinforcements.

David Moyes's squad was weakened in attack following the end of Jack Grealish's loan spell, and it remains to be seen if they can rely on Iliman Ndiaye to produce another outstanding campaign.

The Merseysiders have signed forward Tyrique George, and they have been credited with an interest in striker Vlahovic, whose contract at Juventus has expired.

However, TuttoSport claim that Juventus are still in discussions with the 26-year-old over a new deal, and while Everton would like to sign him, they would struggle to afford his wage demands of €9m (£7.68m) per season.

© Iconsport / LaPresse / Icon Sport

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are in talks with AC Milan for Rafael Leao, the newest report has claimed.

The summer transfer window is ramping up across Europe, including at AC Milan, who are embarking upon a new era under boss Ruben Amorim.

Rossoneri have already signed three different attackers, but the addition of Goncalo Ramos, Francesco Camarda and Andrej Kostic may force the club to sell members of their current squad.

Winger Leao has been consistently linked with an exit, including to the Premier League, though other sides in Europe have been credited with an interest in the Portuguese international.

Sky in Italy claim that Turkish Super Lig sides Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are both interested in Leao, who has not ruled out a move to the division despite favouring a switch to the Premier League.

© Imago / Insidefoto

Leeds United transfer news: Battle with Ajax

Julian Brandt is reported to have offers from Leeds United and Ajax following his departure from Borussia Dortmund.

Leeds will begin their Premier League campaign on August 22 against Nottingham Forest, and that opening game may be a crucial one given their opponents could be a relegation rival.

Boss Daniel Farke will be keen to significantly strengthen his side ahead of that match, and his squad have already been reinforced by the addition of stars like Tarik Muharemovic and Harry Wilson.

The club have also been linked with free agent Julian Brandt, who left Borussia Dortmund for free at the end of last season.

Sky Sports News report that while the 30-year-old has offers from both Leeds and Ajax, the German prefers a move to Elland Road and is fascinated by the Premier League.