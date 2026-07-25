Man United 'considering' £34m attacker move - but money would be better spent elsewhere

By Matt Law | 25 Jul 2026 15:04 , Last updated: 25 Jul 2026 15:07

Manchester United have reportedly emerged as surprise contenders to sign Bologna attacker Jonathan Rowe during this summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils are looking to sign at least one forward before the summer market closes, even if Marcus Rashford stays at Old Trafford.

According to Corriere di Bologna, Rowe is a target for Man United, with the 20-time English champions considering moving for the 23-year-old.

Rowe came through the youth system at Norwich City before turning professional with the Canaries in 2021, and he went on to make 56 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals and registering five assists.

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Man United 'eyeing' summer move for Rowe

The attacker then joined Marseille, initially on loan, featuring on 30 occasions for the French club in 2024-25, before completing a permanent switch in the summer of 2025.

However, Rowe was transfer-listed alongside teammate Adrien Rabiot in August 2025 following an altercation between the two, and he joined Bologna before the end of the month.

The former England Under-21s international scored eight goals and registered five assists in 43 matches for Bologna during the 2025-26 campaign.

Rowe has three years left to run on his contract, but there is believed to be a chance that he could be on the move before the end of the transfer window.

Everton have previously been linked with Rowe; Man United are also said to be keen.

© Iconsport / Ipp

Would Rowe be a good signing for Man United?

It is believed that Rowe is available for approximately €40m (£34m) this summer.

Man United would therefore not have to part with major money to sign Rowe, but it would still be a huge surprise to see the club move for the Englishman in this transfer window.

Rashford now looks likely to stay, which would negate the need for a left-sided attacker, but the club do need to add another forward to compete with Benjamin Sesko in 2026-27; a third midfielder and a left-back are also wanted.

Joshua Zirkzee and Chido Obi are both expected to leave Old Trafford on loan before the current transfer market closes for business.