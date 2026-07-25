Man United transfer news: Star player targeted in 'shock' move by major European club

By Darren Plant | 25 Jul 2026 09:32

Juventus have allegedly expressed an interest in signing Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international has just enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career, contributing nine goals and a record-breaking 21 assists in the Premier League to help the Red Devils earn third position in the table.

However, despite a return to the Champions League being secured, a level of uncertainty remains over the future of the playmaker.

There is just over 11 months remaining on his Man United contract, albeit with the club holding the option of extending it by a further year.

As a result, a number of teams, particularly in the Saudi Pro League, continue to monitor the situation.

© Imago / Sportimage

Juventus register surprise Fernandes interest

According to CaughtOffside, Fernandes is also on the radar of Italian giants Juventus.

The report alleges that sources close to the agents industry have claimed that Juventus sporting director Frederic Massara wants to bring Fernandes to Turin.

Luciano Spalletti is said to want to add more creativity to a team that missed out on Champions League qualification for 2026-27.

Nevertheless, despite Fernandes having already spent time in Italy during his career, there is an acknowledgement that funding a transfer would prove difficult.

Although Fernandes is due to turn 32 years of age in September, Man United officials would demand a substantial fee for their best player.

© Iconsport / Simon Dack

Why Man United fans will not worry about Fernandes interest

With 107 goals and 108 assists from 327 appearances, Fernandes is already established as a Man United legend.

He may also have ambitions to take on a new challenge later in his career, but there feels little to no chance of him leaving Old Trafford when, for the first time during his stay, Man United are genuine contenders for the Premier League title.

Fernandes may have won five cup competitions and two UEFA Nations League crowns with Portugal, but he has never lifted a league trophy during his illustrious career.