Spurs transfer news: Roberto De Zerbi reveals next priority for summer window

By Darren Plant | 25 Jul 2026 09:13

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi has revealed that his next priority for the summer transfer window is to "complete the attacking positions".

Despite Spurs only retaining their Premier League status on the final day of 2025-26, they have embarked on an unprecedented spending spree during the early part of the summer market.

Even with three additions arriving on free transfers, Spurs have still spent over £235m on the likes of Jan Paul van Hecke, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes.

However, De Zerbi is yet to acquire a fresh face for the final third, despite uncertainty over a number of his squad.

Speaking at a press conference in New Zealand, the Italian has acknowledged that he is now focused on strengthening that area of the pitch.

© Iconsport / Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News

De Zerbi to target new attackers for Spurs

De Zerbi told reporters: "Yes, the target now is to complete the attacking positions.

"We want the first target, the first level, because we have already important players.

"But I think to start a new project we need another couple of important players for sure."

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

How do Spurs look in the final third?

Spurs have two centre-forwards - Richarlison and Dane Scarlett - whose contracts have just 12 months left to run.

With the possibility of those players being sold and Randal Kolo Muani having returned to parent club Paris Saint-Germain, it is clear that at least one new striker will arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mathys Tel, Mohammed Kudus and Dominic Solanke are all options down the middle of the attack, yet the former two of that trio could be used elsewhere.

During the early hours of Sunday morning, Spurs square off against Auckland FC in a pre-season friendly.