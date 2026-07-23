Preview: Auckland FC vs Tottenham Hotspur - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 23 Jul 2026 13:49

Auckland FC and Tottenham Hotspur will come together at Eden Park for a pre-season friendly fixture on Sunday.

The hosts will be playing their first match since the conclusion of their 2025-26 campaign, while the visitors got their pre-season preparations underway with a 1-0 win against MK Dons.

Match preview

Auckland FC were established in March 2024 and played their first official A-League fixture in October 2024, winning 2-0 against Brisbane Roar.

That victory set the tone for Auckland's debut campaign, with the Black Knights finishing top of the A-League table with 53 points from 26 games, after 15 wins, eight draws and only three defeats.

Auckland were unable to subsequently secure the A-League Championship during the play-offs, losing 2-1 in the semi-finals to Melbourne Victory.

The Black Knights were unable to retain their title the following season, finishing third in the standings, but Steve Corica's side did go on to triumph in the play-offs, lifting their first A-League Championship title.

Auckland defeated Melbourne City on penalties and beat Adelaide United 4-1 in the semi-finals before narrowly winning 1-0 against Sydney FC in the final to secure the trophy.

Corica will be hoping to oversee another successful campaign in 2026-27, and their preparations will begin on Sunday when they welcome Premier League opponents Tottenham Hotspur.

© Iconsport / PA Images

While Auckland still have nearly three months before their A-League campaign gets underway, Spurs' pre-season is in full swing with the start of the Premier League season less than a month away.

Tottenham got their first pre-season under Roberto De Zerbi's management underway with a 1-0 victory against MK Dons on Wednesday, with summer signing Mateus Fernandes scoring a stunning volley after just three minutes.

De Zerbi will now take a 35-man squad to Auckland and Sydney as their pre-season preparations continue, with the Italian hoping to lead Tottenham to a significantly stronger campaign after back-to-back 17th-placed finishes in the Premier League.

Spurs will be hoping that their numerous summer signings can ease into the squad during their pre-season, with Fernandes, Sandro Tonali, Andy Robertson, Jan Paul van Hecke and Martin Dubravaka all among the travelling squad.

Auckland FC form (all competitions):

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Tottenham Hotspur Club Friendlies 1 form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images

Corica could opt to name a strong starting 11 for Auckland's pre-season clash with Tottenham Hotspur, meaning a similar side to the one that emerged victorious in the play-off final against Sydney could feature.

However, the Auckland boss is likely to name numerous changes throughout the 90 minutes, with fringe and youth players all expected to feature.

Meanwhile, Spurs will be without several players due to injury and involvement at the World Cup, including the likes of Pedro Porro, Djed Spence, Marcos Senesi and Mohamed Kudus.

Summer signings Robertson, Fernandes, Tonali and Van Hecke could all start, while the likes of Dominic Solanke and Conor Gallagher could keep their spots in the team from the win against MK Dons.

Auckland FC possible starting lineup:

Woud; Sakai, Vicelich, Carey, Pijnaker, Elliot; Howieson, Bayliss, Gallegos; Brook, Cosgrove

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Davies, Robertson; Fernandes, Tonali; Yang, Gallagher, Tel; Solanke

We say: Auckland FC 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur are undoubtedly the stronger team on paper, and while several youth and fringe players are likely to feature, Spurs should still have enough to secure a comfortable victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.