Tottenham Hotspur lineup vs. Auckland FC: Predicted XI for Spurs' pre-season friendly, with several summer signings in contention

By Ellis Stevens | 23 Jul 2026 15:07

Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Eden Park to face Auckland FC on Sunday in their second pre-season friendly ahead of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

Spurs got their preparations underway with a 1-0 win against MK Dons earlier this week, and Roberto De Zerbi's side will now travel to Auckland and Sydney for their next two friendly fixtures.

A 35-man squad has been announced to travel to Auckland for Sunday's friendly, with several summer signings included, while there are also numerous notable absences.

De Zerbi will be without Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert and Guglielmo Vicario as they continue their respective rehabilitation in England.

Tottenham will also be without several players due to their involvement at the World Cup, with Pedro Porro, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr, Marcos Senesi, Cristian Romero and Djed Spence all given extended holiday.

Spurs have been reinforced with several signings already this summer, and Andy Robertson, Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Jan Paul van Hecke and Martin Dubravka could all be involved throughout the 90 minutes.

Numerous players from the 1-0 win against MK Dons earlier this week may also retain their spots in the starting 11, with Antonin Kinsky, Archie Gray, Ben Davies, Conor Gallagher, Mathys Tel and Dominic Solanke all in contention to start.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Davies, Robertson; Fernandes, Tonali; Yang, Gallagher, Tel; Solanke