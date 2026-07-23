Preview: Kalmar vs Mjallby AIF - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 23 Jul 2026 14:44

Buoyed by an impressive continental outing in midweek, Mjallby AIF look to end their lengthy winless run in the Allsvenskan as they travel to face Kalmar this weekend at Guldfageln Arena for a matchday 14 encounter.

The Hallevik-based visitors enter this fixture following a 3-0 victory against Lincoln Red Imps on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League second qualifying round tie, whereas the hosts played out a 2-2 draw with Malmo in the Swedish top flight last time out.

Match preview

Mjallby secured a historic first-ever Allsvenskan title last season, which earned them a berth in the Champions League second qualifying round, and their debut outing in Europe’s elite club competition could not have gone better.

Just 18 minutes into that clash against Lincoln in Hallevik, the Swedish champions took the lead through Aki Samuelsen, who completed his brace shortly after, before Jacob Bergstrom wrapped up the win moments past the half-hour mark.

While Mjallby now hold a comfortable advantage in their continental tie ahead of next week’s return leg in Gibraltar, Wednesday’s triumph also saw the Hallevik outfit halt an eight-match winless streak across all competitions, with their previous success coming in the domestic cup final against Hammarby in May.

The Swedish champions have, however, endured a torrid campaign in their top-flight title defence, having now gone over two months without recording a victory in the league, with their latest result in a six-fixture winless stretch (D4, L2) in the competition coming in a goalless draw against Vasteras last week.

That result leaves Mjallby 10th in the Allsvenskan standings, six points adrift of the European spots, underlining a challenging campaign for Karl Marius Aksum since succeeding former head coach Anders Torstensson, who guided the team to their historic title triumph last season.

Facing a side they have defeated in each of their last five competitive meetings should nevertheless inspire confidence ahead of this weekend trip for the Hallevik visitors, even if the champions have won only two of their seven away outings (D4, L1) in the top flight this term.

© Imago / Bildbyran

Kalmar, on the other hand, have been impressive on home soil, winning four of their seven league matches (D2, L1) at Guldfageln Arena this season, with only top two sides Hammarby (19) and Sirius (16) picking up more home points than the Red Brothers’ tally of 14.

Last weekend’s draw against Malmo, however, saw Toni Koskela’s side fail to secure maximum points at their Hansa City ground for the first time in two months, as separate leads from Carl Gustafsson and Charlie Rosenqvist were wiped out on two occasions.

The result also means the newly promoted side, who made an immediate return to the top flight this season, have gone back-to-back league matches without victory for the first time since opening the 2026 campaign with a four-game winless run.

Currently 12th in the table and four points above the play-off spot, Kalmar know picking up a result this weekend will see them move further clear of the drop zone, though seven defeats from their opening 13 matches reflect a level of vulnerability few in the division share, with only bottom-placed Halmstads BK (nine) losing more.

Kalmar Swedish Allsvenskan form:

L

W

L

W

L

D

Mjallby AIF Swedish Allsvenskan form:

L

D

D

D

L

D

Mjallby AIF form (all competitions):

D

L

D

L

D

W

Team News

© Imago / Bildbyran

Mjallby’s continental victory over Lincoln seemingly bore no fresh injury consequences, but the Allsvenskan champions will remain without Timo Stavitski, who continues his recovery from a back problem suffered in May.

Samuelsen missed a second-half penalty last time out that denied him a hat-trick, but the attacker has now scored a brace in two of his last four appearances, with the most recent in the league coming in the Hallevik outfit’s last away fixture.

Meanwhile, Bergstrom, who currently leads the side with five goals in this year’s Allsvenskan, could once again occupy the center-forward role in Aksum’s preferred 3-4-3 system, particularly after finding the net against Lincoln, though Abdoulie Manneh remains an option in that position.

For the hosts, Rosenqvist netted his sixth league goal of the campaign last time out, leaving him three strikes clear of any other Kalmar player in the 2026 Swedish top flight, and the forward should lead the line for the hosts once again.

Charles Sagoe Jr. is likely to retain his spot on the left side of the attack, with the attacker acting as the club’s creative hub after providing eight league assists this season, a tally surpassed only by Djurgardens IF’s Bo Hegland (nine).

Regarding injury absentees, Kalmar remain without striker Malcolm Stolt, who continues his recovery from a thigh injury that has ruled him out since February.

Kalmar possible starting lineup:

Kindberg; Jansson, Saetra, Keita, Larsson; Gustafsson, Gojani; Sagoe, Magashy, Soderback; Rosenqvist

Mjallby AIF possible starting lineup:

Wallinder; Miettinen, Noren, Pettersson; Nielsen, Gustavsson, Gustafson, Stroud; Kjaer, Bergstrom, Samuelsen

We say: Kalmar 2-2 Mjallby AIF

Mjallby have enjoyed recent dominance in this fixture, having won each of their last three league visits to Kalmar, and while they enter this clash buoyed by midweek continental success, the away side’s Allsvenskan form leaves room for concern.

The hosts have been solid at Guldfageln Arena, entering this weekend unbeaten in their last five top-flight matches at the ground, so balancing the visitors' superior head-to-head record against the home team’s excellent home run suggests a high-scoring draw is on the cards.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.