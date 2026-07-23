Preview: Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 23 Jul 2026 15:55 , Last updated: 23 Jul 2026 16:03

Returning for the second round of MLS fixtures following the mid-season break, struggling Columbus Crew welcome FC Cincinnati to ScottsMiracle Gro Field on Saturday.

The Crew resumed league action with a 2-1 home defeat to New York City, extending their poor run to four defeats in their last six MLS matches, while the Orange and Blue claimed a thrilling 4-3 victory over Vancouver to record back-to-back league wins.

Match preview

Columbus have endured a disappointing 2026 campaign so far, collecting four wins, four draws and eight defeats from their opening 16 matches to sit 25th in the overall standings, just six points clear of bottom-placed Philadelphia.

Laurent Courtois's side headed into the World Cup break in improved form, picking up two wins and a draw from their final three matches, although one of those victories came against New York City in the US Open Cup rather than the league.

During the break, the Crew played out a 1-1 draw with Championship side Burnley in a friendly, but they were unable to carry any momentum into the MLS restart as New York City gained revenge with victory earlier this week.

Columbus Crew will be desperate to rediscover the form they showed before the pause if they are to avoid slipping further down the standings, particularly after finishing 12th overall last season, just six points outside the top six.

A major issue throughout the campaign has been their away form, with just one victory from eight league matches on the road, although the Crew will at least have home advantage before travelling to face high-flying Inter Miami next time out.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

FC Cincinnati, meanwhile, arrive in Ohio having lost just one of their last 10 league matches, although five of those fixtures have ended level.

Pat Noonan's side closed the first half of the campaign in emphatic fashion, thrashing Orlando City 6-2 before the World Cup break, and they also defeated Burnley 3-1 in a friendly before MLS resumed.

Their return to league action followed a similar pattern, edging out Vancouver 4-3 in another entertaining contest to make it successive victories.

Despite their recent improvement, Cincinnati have fallen well below last season's standards.

After finishing second in the 2025 MLS regular-season standings, just one point behind the leaders, they currently sit 12th after recording six wins, five draws and five defeats, leaving them 16 points behind runaway leaders Nashville.

Defensive frailties have played a major role in that decline, with Cincinnati conceding 40 league goals, the second-worst record in MLS behind only Orlando.

History slightly favours the hosts, with Columbus winning 10 of the previous 22 meetings between the sides, drawing six and losing six.

Columbus Crew Major League Soccer form:

L L L D W L

Columbus Crew form (all competitions):

L D W W D L

FC Cincinnati Major League Soccer form:

W D L D W W

FC Cincinnati form (all competitions):

D L D W W W

Team News

© Iconsport / Angel Marchini/ZUMA Press Wire

Columbus could make changes following Tuesday's defeat as Courtois looks to get his side back on track.

The hosts remain without Brooks Lennon, Andre Gomes and Wessam Abou Ali through injury, while Daniel Gazdag could earn a start from the off after scoring from the bench against New York City.

Cincinnati head into the contest with a fully fit squad, although Noonan may consider alterations after another shaky defensive display in which they conceded three times.

Miles Robinson was withdrawn shortly after the hour mark against Vancouver following a difficult evening, with Kyle Smith replacing him, and the latter could come into the starting lineup here.

Pavel Bucha's brace, along with Evander's goal and assist, should ensure both retain their places in attack.

Columbus Crew possible starting lineup:

Schulte; Farsi, Zawadzki, Camacho, Amundsen; Akhundzade, Picard, Bangoura, Arfsten; Thiare, Gazdag

FC Cincinnati possible starting lineup:

Celentano; Smith, Miazga, Gidi; Bucha, Valenzuela, Nwobodo, Ramirez; Dem, Evander; Denkey

We say: Columbus Crew 1-2 FC Cincinnati

Columbus will believe this is an opportunity to improve their goalscoring record against one of the league's weakest defensive sides, but their inconsistent performances throughout the campaign remain difficult to ignore.

Cincinnati have found some momentum in recent weeks, and although they are unlikely to keep a clean sheet, we expect Noonan's men to edge another entertaining encounter and continue their climb towards the playoff places.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.