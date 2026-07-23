Chelsea transfer news: Aston Villa sign Alejandro Garnacho, shirt number revealed, Unai Emery reacts

By Darren Plant | 23 Jul 2026 15:40

Aston Villa have announced that they have completed the loan signing of Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho.

At the same time as Morgan Rogers was finalising a £117m transfer to Stamford Bridge, reports emerged that Unai Emery was eager to bring Garnacho to the West Midlands.

While the two transactions are separate, there is a natural link between the deals due to the clubs' respective issues with complying with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations.

The initial agreement is for a season-long loan, but Chelsea have inserted terms for a permanent deal to become activated should certain clauses be met.

As per sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs, Chelsea would recoup €50m (£42.66m) if Garnacho activates those conditions.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Emery reacts to Villa signing Garnacho

Recent reports have suggested that Emery is confident of being able to kick-start Garnacho's career.

He contributed just two goals and four assists from 33 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League last season.

Speaking to the club's official website, Emery said: "We are delighted with Alejandro. He is so talented, young and he showed us his wish to help our project. We are really happy."

Alejandro Garnacho, welcome to Aston Villa ? pic.twitter.com/a0XVKGjk0h — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 23, 2026

Aston Villa announce Garnacho shirt number

Villa have revealed that Garnacho will wear the number 17 shirt during the 2026-27 campaign.

That shirt number was vacated through Donyell Malen finalising a transfer to Roma.

Garnacho is no stranger to the number having worn it during his time at Manchester United and while representing Argentina.

Having not trained with Chelsea prior to his transfer, Garnacho is unlikely to make his debut in friendlies against Porto and Real Sociedad, which take place on July 25 and July 28 respectively.