Can Arsenal afford Vinicius Junior? Transfer fee, wages, PSR/SCR concerns analysed

By Ben Knapton | 25 Jul 2026 15:13 , Last updated: 25 Jul 2026 15:50

Vinicius Junior to Arsenal. It could happen.

Gunners fans across the globe were sent into a transfer frenzy on Saturday, when it was reported that Arsenal were exploring a shock move for the Real Madrid attacker while Los Blancos struggle to make headway in contract discussions.

There is no guarantee whatsoever that Mikel Arteta's men will even enter talks for Vinicius Junior, as their interest is in the earliest stages, and Real are still pushing to tie the 26-year-old to fresh terms.

But a prospective deal has apparently been given the green light at all levels at Arsenal, suggesting that their money men believe it is financially viable - but is it really?

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at whether Arsenal can really afford Vinicius Junior?

Vinicius Junior to Arsenal: Transfer fee

© Iconsport / Zuma/Alamy/PA Images

As Vinicius is in the last year of his Real Madrid contract, each day that goes by without a renewal is another day closer to a free transfer for the Brazil international in 2027; an eventuality that Real Madrid cannot fathom.

Vinicius going for nothing would not actually prove to be a mammoth loss for Real Madrid, who paid just short of £40m to sign him from Flamengo in 2019, unlike Kylian Mbappe departing Paris Saint-Germain for the Bernabeu at a pure £153m financial loss.

Transfermarkt values Vinicius at €140m (£119.6m), but Real cannot realistically demand such a sum for a player in the last 12 months of his contract, unless he makes it clear that he wants out and the two parties agree to a short-term extension to protect his value.

However, even players in the last year of their deals can still go for gargantuan fees; that was the case when Real Madrid paid £88.5m for Eden Hazard, and when Bayern Munich forked out £81m on Harry Kane.

As a result, Arsenal could still expect to be quoted at least £90m for Vinicius Junior, but they could still obtain his services for less than what Chelsea paid for £117m playmaker Morgan Rogers.

Vinicius Junior to Arsenal: Wages

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Arsenal may not have to pay a record-breaking fee to bring Vinicius to the Premier League, but the Gunners would almost certainly have to smash their wage structure for a deal to be viable.

Vinicius is understood to be earning around €25m (£21.4m) per year with Real Madrid, which equates to around £340,000 to £400,000 per week, but some reports have stated that he is after a monumental €30m (£25.6m) gross yearly salary to renew.

Meanwhile, no Arsenal player currently earns more than Bukayo Saka, whose recent renewal saw him become the Gunners' best-paid player in history at £300,000 per week, while Kai Havertz is a close second at £280,000 per week.

Vinicius drastically lowering his wage demands is a highly fanciful scenario, so the Gunners would be forced to disrupt the salary harmony to pull off one of the biggest transfers of the summer, but they could afford to with the right balancing act.

Vinicius Junior to Arsenal: PSR/SCR concerns

© Imago / Pressinphoto

While Arsenal have spent freely over the past few summers, their long-standing problems when it comes to selling players remains alive and well.

Only twice in the last five seasons have Arsenal raised above £50m from players sales, although they have at least made a respectable start to their outgoings in 2026, banking a guaranteed £32.6m from the exits of Jakub Kiwior, Leandro Trossard and Karl Hein.

Furthermore, Arsenal's revenue for the 2025-26 season is projected to come in at an astronomical £770m, thanks to their Premier League title win and run to the Champions League final - the latter alone generates £124m in UEFA prize money.

The shift from a PSR system to Squad Cost Ratio - in which a club's spending is capped at 85% of its football-related revenue - is also more beneficial for sides whose revenues continue to rise, but it does not totally negate Arsenal's perpetual selling issues.

Vinicius Junior to Arsenal: Verdict

Can Arsenal Afford Vinicius Junior? Transfer fee Achievable An estimated £90m+ fee sits within range of recent precedents such as Eden Hazard (£88.5m) and Harry Kane (£81m). Weekly wages Major hurdle Vinicius's demands would smash Arsenal's current wage structure, topped by Bukayo Saka at £300,000 per week. PSR / SCR compliance Manageable Projected revenue of £770m for 2025-26 helps, but Arsenal's inconsistent player-sales record remains a concern. Verdict: Possible, with conditions — a deal is financially within reach, but only if Arsenal move on several high earners first.

Paying Real Madrid what they want will not be Arsenal's primary concern, but wage and PSR/SCR difficulties represent genuine question marks that must be extinguished if a deal is to materialise.

Vinicius's star quality and superstar status is well-documented, but if the Brazilian was to come in and immediately be paid more than any other player in the Arsenal squad, some of Arteta's troops who have played critical roles in their rise to the top could justifiably demand sizeable salary increases of their own.

However, Arsenal could solve two problems in one by offloading some of their highest earners to free up funds for a Vinicius deal, as the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Ethan Nwaneri, Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Odegaard and Havertz have all had their futures at least somewhat called into question this summer.

The Gunners will have to jump through several hoops to pull off a transfer of these colossal proportions, but by taking an unprecedented ruthless approach to player exits, Arsenal can afford to sign Vinicius Junior and stay on the right side of the financial line.