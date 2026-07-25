Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bruno Fernandes shock, Yan Diomande latest, Maxence Lacroix to Chelsea

By Ben Knapton | 25 Jul 2026 10:17 , Last updated: 25 Jul 2026 10:31

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's transfer news blog on Saturday, July 25!

Here, our social-led commentary will keep you completely up to date with all the latest goings-on in the market, including the most up-to-date information on Bruno Guimaraes, Bruno Fernandes and Yan Diomande to name but a few.

Transfer news and rumours today: What's happening on July 25?

The two Brunos are among the chief news-drivers this weekend, as Arsenal are still trying - and right now failing - to twist Newcastle United's arm when it comes to a deal for Brazilian midfield maestro Bruno Guimaraes.

The Gunners are anticipated to come forward with an offer of around £70m for the former Lyon man, who is keen to jump ship for the Premier League champions, but the Magpies continue to hold firm.

Guimaraes's forename namesake Bruno Fernandes has seen his future called into question for a number of years, but after breaking the record for the most assists in one Premier League season last term, there has been little doubt over where his loyalty lies.

The Portugal international has snubbed interest from Saudi Arabia to continue his Old Trafford adventure, but recent reports have linked him with a shock switch to Juventus, who have officially expressed an interest in signing the prolific playmaker.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are soon expected to wrap up the signing of Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix in a £52m transaction, as the France international is about to complete his medical and finalise his big-money switch over the weekend.

Yan Diomande's next career move continues to dominate transfer headlines too, but RB Leipzig are still holding out for the most premium of premium figures for the Ivory Coast international, having turned down an £85m approach from Real Madrid in recent hours.