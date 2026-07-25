Transfer news and rumours: Ligue 1 defender agrees to Crystal Palace move, Roma want Fulham attacker, Summerville completes West Ham exit

By Ben Sully | 25 Jul 2026 10:21 , Last updated: 25 Jul 2026 10:32

Crystal Palace have reportedly taken a significant step towards securing the signing of Brest defender Raphael Le Guen.

The Eagles are in the market for defensive reinforcements as Maxence Lacroix closes in on a move to Chelsea.

Palace have seemingly identified Le Guen as a potential target despite his lack of action in the senior game.

The Brest academy product made his first-team debut in the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign, going on to make a total of six appearances in the French top flight.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 19-year-old has already agreed to join Palace and is excited by the chance to continue his development with the Premier League side.

The Eagles still need to strike a deal with Brest if they are to add Le Guen to Pierre Sage's central defensive options.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Roma eye Bobb swoop

Elsewhere, Italian side Roma are reportedly interested in signing Fulham winger Oscar Bobb.

According to Retesport, the Giallorossi have identified Bobb as a potential option in their search for a new winger.

The report claims that Roma have close ties to the player's agency, which could help facilitate a move.

That said, it remains to be seen whether Fulham would consider selling Bobb, given the fact he only arrived from Manchester City in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old is yet to find his best form in a Fulham shirt after failing to register a goal contribution in his 16 competitive appearances.

Bobb's future could depend on whether new Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa views him as a key part of his plans for the upcoming season.

Summerville completes West Ham exit

Al-Hilal Signs Crysencio Summerville For Four Years ?? — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) July 24, 2026

Meanwhile, Crysencio Summerville has left West Ham United for Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Summerville attracted plenty of interest after seven goals and providing three assists in 34 competitive appearances for West Ham last term.

Manchester United and Roma were both linked with potential moves, but Al-Hilal have ultimately won the race for the Netherlands international.

According to Sky Sports News, Al-Hilal have agreed to pay West Ham an initial £55m, plus a further £5m in potential add-ons, making it the third-highest sale in the Premier League club's history.

The Dutchman, who has put pen to paper on a four-year deal, joins a team that currently features high-profile names like Karim Benzema, Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly.