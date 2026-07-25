Man United transfer news: Red Devils considering '£40m swoop' for Premier League striker

By Matt Law | 25 Jul 2026 14:44 , Last updated: 25 Jul 2026 14:45

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Ollie Watkins' situation at Aston Villa ahead of a potential move for the striker during this summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils are currently concentrating on adding a third midfielder, but the club are also keen to sign a new attacker before the transfer market closes for business.

Marcus Rashford looks likely to stay at Old Trafford, meaning that there is no longer an immediate need to sign a left-sided forward, but the 20-time English champions want competition for Benjamin Sesko in the final third of the field.

Chido Obi is expected to go on loan this summer, while Joshua Zirkzee could also return to Serie A.

Zirkzee has started both of Man United's pre-season games against Wrexham and Rosenborg, and he scored an excellent solo goal against the latter on Friday.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Man United 'weighing up' summer move for Watkins

However, an exit for Zirkzee is still on the cards, with a host of Serie A clubs believed to be interested in signing him on loan before the market closes.

According to The Sun, Man United are keeping a close eye on Watkins' situation ahead of a potential move for the England international.

The report claims that Arsenal are also monitoring the developments surrounding the 30-year-old, who has recently been linked with a switch to Fenerbahce.

It is understood that given Villa's financial situation, an offer in the region of £40m would likely be accepted.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Man United transfer news: Watkins 'available' for £40m

Unai Emery's side have already sold Youri Tielemans to Man United this summer, while Morgan Rogers has made a £117m switch to Chelsea.

Watkins had a disappointing 2026 World Cup, only playing 51 minutes of football at the competition, but his record in the Premier League is excellent.

Indeed, the striker has scored 91 goals and registered 39 assists in 221 matches in England's top flight since arriving at Villa from Brentford in September 2020.

In total, Watkins has scored 108 goals and registered 47 assists in 278 games for Villa, while he struck 49 goals and posted 16 assists in 143 games for Brentford.