Preview: Randers vs Silkeborg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 25 Jul 2026 14:03 , Last updated: 25 Jul 2026 14:05

Randers and Silkeborg will begin their respective Danish Superliga campaigns with a contest at Randers Stadium on Monday evening.

The home side finished 10th in Denmark's top flight last term, while Silkeborg were ninth, so there is plenty of room for improvement for both teams this season.

Match preview

Randers started their preparations for the new season in late June, and they have played five friendlies this summer, boasting a record of one win, three draws and one defeat.

The Horses were last in action on July 18, drawing 2-2 with Lechia, while they beat English team Notts County 3-1 in a friendly on July 14.

Randers are two-time Danish Cup winners but have never triumphed in the Danish Superliga, with their best finish at this level coming in 2012-13, when they were third.

Rasmus Berlelsen's side have have made two signings this summer, bringing in Kasper Junker and Mohamed Sankoh to boost their squad, while Andre Romer and Hakim Sulemana have departed.

Silkeborg, meanwhile, played six pre-season matches, beating Young Boys, Thisted and Aalborg, while they lost to Fredericia, FC Midtylland and Aarhus Fremad.

SIF won their final two friendlies of the summer against Thisted and Aalborg, and they will be looking to hit the ground running in the new campaign.

Morten Dahm Kjaergaard's side, who finished ninth last term, have only made one signing this summer, boosting their squad with the arrival of Lucas Riisgaard.

SIF have seen four players leave on free transfers, meanwhile, including Tonni Adamsen, who has made the switch to Rapid Vienna; Adamsen scored 19 times in all competitions last season, and his exit is therefore a major one.

Silkeborg won the Danish Superliga in 1994, while they were third in 2021-22, with their last silverware coming in the Danish Cup in 2024.

Randers pre-season form:

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Silkeborg pre-season form:

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Team News

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

Elies Mahmoud was Randers' leading goalscorer last season, finding the back of the net on five occasions, and he will feature from the start on Monday.

Daniel Hoegh was another standout player for Randers last term, and the 34-year-old will feature in the middle of the defence for the home team.

Junker and Sankoh could also make their debuts for Randers in this contest, with the pair potentially being given the nod from the first whistle.

As for Silkeborg, Adamsen's exit has opened up a starting role in the final third, and it is possible that Callum McCowatt could feature as a false nine.

McCowatt scored 12 times during a successful 2025-26 campaign, and the 26-year-old is set to be included from the start, while Rami Al Hajj is also likely to be in the XI.

Oliver Ross is also expected to be in the starting side for the visitors.

Randers possible starting lineup:

Izzo; Lissens, Hoegh, Sommer, Dyhr; Bjorkengren, Pedersen; Mahmoud, Greve, Junker; Sankoh

Silkeborg possible starting lineup:

Holm; Gammelby, Priesborg, Ganchas, Ostrom; Kirk, M Larsen, Westh; Ross, McCowatt, Al Hajj

We say: Randers 1-1 Silkeborg

There is not an awful lot between these two teams in terms of quality, and we are expecting a tight match on Monday, with the points potentially being shared in a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.